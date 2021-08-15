The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barca eye Arsenal's star duo

Barcelona are continuing their rebuild after losing Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain, with reports claiming the Catalan club are monitoring Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sport understands that both players from North London are on the radar of Ronald Koeman's side after the Dutch manager announced that he would like to sign a striker before the window closes.

The report says Arsenal have offered both forwards to Barcelona, with the Gunners keen on reducing their wage bill. The two stars currently cost a combined £420,000 per week on their base salaries alone, while Lacazette has just one year remaining on his deal.

Whether the deal progresses hinges on the status of Martin Braithwaite, who the Blaugrana are keen to move on before giving the green light to advance talks for the Premier League stars.

However, the Denmark international may have made his case to stay at Camp Nou after he scored in Barcelona's 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad on the opening day of the season.

Would either one of Arsenal's attacking stars fit in at Barcelona? Getty

PAPER GOSSIP

- The Telegraph writes that Tottenham Hotspur are looking at Patrick Bamford as a potential recruit before the close of the summer transfer window. Nuno Espirito Santo's side kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Manchester City, but the future of Harry Kane remains unclear amid interest from the champions. Leeds United are keen for the forward to commit his future at Elland Road and are reportedly working on a new contract to dissuade interest from Spurs.

- Juventus are ready to make their move for Miralem Pjanic, according to Calciomercato. The Old Lady have been linked with the Barcelona star since it was announced that the LaLiga club were interested in moving on a number of players to lower their wage budget. It is reported that the Catalan club would be prepared to pay 20% of the midfielder's salary to help get the move over the line which has seen Juventus step up their pursuit of the Bosnian star.

- Burnley are looking to add reinforcements to their starting XI with the Premier League club set to battle Hertha Berlin for Maxwel Cornet. The Sun writes that Sean Dyche is keen to add pace to his side, and the Lyon winger would be available for a £15m fee. The 24-year-old can play on both flanks and has also been utilised at left-back, but was sent off in Lyon's opening Ligue 1 clash against Angers.

- A Metz star is beginning to attract European giants from England, with three clubs from the Premier League fighting for Pape Sarr. Football Insider writes that Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City are engaging in a three-way tug-of-war for the signature of the highly-rated 18-year-old. A deal is rumoured to cost in the region of £28m, but the interest in the Senegal star could spark a bidding war.

- Crystal Palace are looking at Watford's Will Hughes as a potential signing after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League. Journalist Ekrem Konur says Patrick Vieira's side are negotiating personal terms with the 26-year-old who recently turned down a contract offer at Watford. Hughes played a significant part in Watford's promotion campaign last season, making 30 appearances in the league.