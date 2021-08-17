The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG's Ronaldo-Messi plot must wait

While Paris Saint-Germain now boast a potent attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, a report by Calciomercato suggests that PSG are eyeing Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo to eventually replace Mbappe.

The 22-year-old Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, although PSG don't have plans to transfer Mbappe this summer. His deal, however, runs only through next season and could see him leave on a free.

And while he won't be an option this summer, PSG see Ronaldo as the player who can come in and fill the Frenchman's void, especially as his own contract also ends in the summer of 2022.

If Ronaldo does move to PSG, it could free up Mauro Icardi to join Juventus and link up with fellow Argentina star Paulo Dybala.

Alongside Messi, the Parisians have already signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos this summer. While that makes up an incredible transfer season, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the hierarchy at the Parc des Princes seem to still be dreaming of new names they can bring into the club in the future.

What lies ahead for Cristiano Ronaldo? Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

LIVE BLOG

08.36 BST: Thibaut Courtois has signed a new contract at Real Madrid that will keep the goalkeeper at the club until June 2026.

A new deal for Courtois was one of the club's top priorities, sources told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez, with both parties displaying a "fantastic" attitude during negotiations. The Belgium international is happy at Madrid and his intention was always to prolong his previous contract. On a personal level, the goalkeeper and his family are also comfortable living in the city.

Courtois, 29, began his third season at the club on Saturday with a 4-1 win at Alaves (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.), his 100th competitive game for Los Blancos. He joined the club for €35m from Chelsea in the summer of 2018, having previously spent three years in LaLiga on loan at Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2014.

08.00 BST: Manchester City are pushing ahead with their bid to sign Harry Kane despite continued denials from Tottenham that they are prepared to listen to offers for the striker, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

City have just over two weeks to complete the deal before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 31, and there are plans to test Spurs' resolve to keep the England captain.

Tottenham value Kane, who has three years left on his contract, at more than £150m. Although privately City have suggested they will not meet the asking price for his rights, sources have told ESPN they would be willing to break the British transfer record for a second time this summer after having already paid £100m to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

They could go as high as £120m plus add-ons for Kane, but there has so far been little encouragement from Spurs that an offer in that region would be accepted.

City believe they can raise more than £50m through the departures of fringe players, including 19-year-old winger Morgan Rogers, and still expect one established first-team squad member to depart.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that Cagliari's Nahitan Nandez is among the list of midfielders Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign. There are other options and while there haven't been any official bids yet, initial contact has been made. Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici is also keen to bring in a centre-back -- despite Cristian Romero having already made his move to North London.

- Napoli are working to improve their defence, with Calciomercato stating that they are making contact with Villarreal regarding a move for left-back Pervis Estupinan. La Gazzetta dello Sport have suggested that the Serie A side aren't stopping there, as they are also looking at Juan Jesus, who is currently a free agent after leaving AS Roma.

- Kicker have reported that Union Berlin midfielder Robert Andrich will sign for Bayer Leverkusen. The 26-year-old's current deal comes to its culmination in June 2022, so he will join them for free next summer if the two clubs can't strike up a deal. However, they're working on making the change happen this summer.

- Manchester United's Amad Diallo will likely find game time especially hard to come by following the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. TalkSPORT have suggested that Sheffield United are offering the 19-year-old a chance to get minutes, as they pursue a loan deal.

- Lazio have been unable to complete any signings so far this summer, with some players even training with them while not having a contract. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this could lead them to offload Joaquin Correa in order to facilitate incoming signings.