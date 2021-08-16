The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG's Ronaldo-Messi plot must wait

While Paris Saint-Germain now boast a potent attacking trio Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, a report by Calciomercato suggests that PSG are eyeing Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo to eventually replace Mbappe.

The 22-year-old Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, although PSG don't have plans to transfer Mbappe this summer. His deal, however, runs only through next season and could see him leave on a free.

And while he won't be an option this summer, PSG see Ronaldo as the player who can come in and fill the Frenchman's void, especially as his own contract also ends in the summer of 2022.

If Ronaldo does move to PSG, it could free up Mauro Icardi to join Juventus and link up with fellow Argentina star Paulo Dybala.

Alongside Messi, the Parisians have already signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos this summer. While that makes up an incredible transfer season, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the hierarchy at the Parc des Princes seem to still be dreaming of new names they can bring into the club in the future.

What lies ahead for Cristiano Ronaldo? Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that Cagliari's Nahitan Nandez is among the list of midfielders Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign. There are other options and while there haven't been any official bids yet, initial contact has been made. Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici is also keen to bring in a centre-back -- despite Cristian Romero having already made his move to North London.

- Napoli are working to improve their defence, with Calciomercato stating that they are making contact with Villarreal regarding a move for left-back Pervis Estupinan. La Gazzetta dello Sport have suggested that the Serie A side aren't stopping there, as they are also looking at Juan Jesus, who is currently a free agent after leaving AS Roma.

- Kicker have reported that Union Berlin midfielder Robert Andrich will sign for Bayer Leverkusen. The 26-year-old's current deal comes to its culmination in June 2022, so he will join them for free next summer if the two clubs can't strike up a deal. However, they're working on making the change happen this summer.

- Manchester United's Amad Diallo will likely find game time especially hard to come by following the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. TalkSPORT have suggested that Sheffield United are offering the 19-year-old a chance to get minutes, as they pursue a loan deal.

- Lazio have been unable to complete any signings so far this summer, with some players even training with them while not having a contract. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this could lead them to offload Joaquin Correa in order to facilitate incoming signings.