The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins.

TOP STORY:

Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard permanently, according to the Athletic.

A deal has not yet been finalised, but it is understood that the Norway international did not train with Los Blancos on Tuesday, with a transfer on the cards for a fee in the region of €35 million.

The Athletic have even claimed that, while there is still a lot of work to be done, Odegaard could be at Arsenal in time for the 22-year-old to feature against Chelsea on Sunday.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates, making a total of 20 appearances for the Gunners, recording two goals and two assists -- with one of those goals helping to secure a victory over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Since returning to the Bernabeu, he has featured in Carlo Ancelotti's squad during preseason but was not part of their matchday squad to face Alaves.

There has been talk of a return to North London all summer, and the Gunners' 2-0 loss to Brentford on the Premier League season's opening day will only add to their eagerness to bring in recruits. It looks as though they will finally have their man soon.

- Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir, according to Football Insider. The Spaniard is fresh from a loan spell at Huesca, in which he scored 16 goals in all competitions. Wolves want £17m, with a permanent deal, a straight loan or a loan with the option for a permanent deal all being possibilities.

- You may have seen that Internazionale have signed PSV Eindhoven's Denzel Dumfries and Roma's Edin Dzeko. Well, Calciomercato have claimed that Dumfries' signing at right wing-back could spell the end of Valentino Lazaro's time with the club. The Scudetto winners are set to let him leave, with Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt currently the sides most interested in signing the Austrian.

- Watford are in advanced talks with Torino regarding the signing of Lyanco, as has been reported by Sky Sports. It is suggested that the deal for the 24-year-old will be worth £7.5m, with the Brazilian having fallen out of favour in Turin. The defender has also been linked with Real Betis, but the Spanish side have been unable to strike a deal yet.

- Peter Bosz was not impressed with a number of individual performances during Lyon's 3-0 defeat against Angers. Marcelo scored an own goal in that game, and Foot Mercato are suggesting that the manager is so underwhelmed that the Brazilian could have his contract terminated.

- Napoli's Adam Ounas has had offers from the likes of Atlanta United, Olympiakos and Monza, but is holding out for a move to the Premier League, reports Calciomercato. The 24-year-old, who had two loans last season, is someone Napoli are willing to let leave in order to bring in much needed funds, with all offers made so far being over €10m.