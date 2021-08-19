Two goals from Robert Lewandowski and another from Thomas Muller proves once again that Bayern Munich is the superior side to Borussia Dortmund. (2:02)

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Lewandowski looking for way out of Bayern

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is seeking a new challenge away from the Bundesliga giants, Sky reports.

Lewandowski has cemented his position as one of the world's top centre-forwards over the course of his seven years at Bayern, winning 18 trophies including seven Bundesliga titles and the 2019-20 Champions League. Last season he scored 41 league goals to beat Gerd Muller's long-standing scoring record for a single Bundesliga campaign.

Now Sky reports that the Poland international, who turns 33 this weekend, wants to play for another top European club while he is still performing at his peak. However, the report adds that Bayern would seek a transfer fee of £100m for their star striker, who has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2023. Sky claims that Lewandowski is "frustrated" with Bayern's reluctance to let him seek a move, but he will not try to force an exit from the club.

Last month the Daily Mail reported that Manchester City, managed by former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, were monitoring Lewandowski's situation as a potential alternative to Harry Kane, although sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson that the Premier League champions are still pushing ahead in their attempt to sign the Tottenham striker.

Lewandowski has already scored three goals in two games this season, most recently a brace in Tuesday's 3-1 win over his former club Borussia Dortmund in the German Supercup (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.00 BST: Manchester United are still hoping to add a midfielder to their squad before the summer transfer deadline, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma is an "obvious target" for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Sources told ESPN last December that United were monitoring Bissouma, while Liverpool were also keen to bring in the Mali international as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum. The 24-year-old joined Brighton from Lille in 2018 for around £15m, and has impressed for the Seagulls in his defensive midfield role.

The Manchester Evening News reports that United would have to offload players before they can afford to make any new signings, with a transfer fee of around £30m likely to be needed to sign Bissouma.

Brighton manager said last week when asked about Bissouma's future at the AMEX stadium: "I've been speaking about Yves Bissouma for quite some time and he's still here. That's all I can say on it. I can't control the future, I don't know what's going to happen essentially - that's the beauty of life and football."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Internazionale may have signed Denzel Dumfries and Edin Dzeko following Romelu Lukaku's departure to Chelsea. However, Calciomercato are suggesting they're not stopping there, with Atalanta's Duvan Zapata their priority as they look for another striker. The other options offered in the report are Lazio's Joaquin Correa, Torino's Andrea Belotti, Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst and Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram.

- L'Equipe have reported that Bayern Munich are looking to add another defender to add to their ranks, as they are keen to bring in Paris Saint-Germain's Thilo Kehrer. So far, the German champions have brought in Dayot Upamecano and Omar Richards this transfer window -- with both deals being completed early. They are hoping to bring in somebody with versatility on their side as they aim to strengthen their backline, with Benjamin Pavard offering a benchmark, after he moved from centre-back to largely being used at right-back.

- Arsenal's interest in Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been reported for some time now. The Athletic have stated that the Gunners and Blades are on the verge of finalising an agreement that will see the North Londoners spend an initial £24 million with £6m in potential add-ons -- after Sheffield had initially asked for £40m.

- Atletico Madrid and Atalanta are both showing an interest in Lorient forward Terem Moffi, as has been reported by Foot Mercato. The Nigerian, who has previously caught the eye of Borussia Dortmund, stood out during a victory over AS Monaco with scouts in attendance. The 22-year-old is currently happy where he is, so it would take a special offer to take him away from the Ligue 1 side.

- It had looked as though Chelsea's Ike Ugbo would be joining Genk. However, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Marseille are trying to hijack the deal. There had been an agreement with the Belgian outfit for weeks, but Ugbo and Chelsea will decide upon the striker's destination soon.

- Newcastle United want £10m for Sean Longstaff with Everton and Southampton interested in the midfielder, reports The Daily Mail. The 24-year-old has entered the final year of his contract, so they risk losing him for free next summer if a deal is not reached. However, he will stay until Steve Bruce has another midfielder, with Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury open to a loan move.