The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Bayern keen on PSG's Kehrer

L'Equipe have reported that Bayern Munich are looking to add another defender to add to their ranks, as they are keen to bring in Paris Saint-Germain's Thilo Kehrer.

So far, the German champions have brought in Dayot Upamecano and Omar Richards this transfer window -- with both deals being completed early.

They are hoping to bring in somebody with versatility on their side as they aim to strengthen their backline, with Benjamin Pavard offering a benchmark, after he moved from centre-back to largely being used at right-back.

This is something that Kehrer has already shown he is capable of during his time at Parc des Princes.

Bayern had been hoping to let players leave before bringing new ones in, but with time running out and it being felt that there is currently a lack of depth, Julian Nagelsmann may just urge for the move to be made.

PSG will likely be open to letting players leave as they look to balance the books, having brought in the likes of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos.

Bayern Munich are eyeing PSG defender Thilo Kehrer. Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale may have signed Denzel Dumfries and Edin Dzeko following Romelu Lukaku's departure to Chelsea. However, Calciomercato are suggesting they're not stopping there, with Atalanta's Duvan Zapata their priority as they look for another striker. The other options offered in the report are Lazio's Joaquin Correa, Torino's Andrea Belotti, Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst and Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram.

- Arsenal's interest in Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been reported for some time now. The Athletic have stated that the Gunners and Blades are on the verge of finalising an agreement that will see the North Londoners spend an initial £24 million with £6m in potential add-ons -- after Sheffield had initially asked for £40m.

- Atletico Madrid and Atalanta are both showing an interest in Lorient forward Terem Moffi, as has been reported by Foot Mercato. The Nigerian, who has previously caught the eye of Borussia Dortmund, stood out during a victory over AS Monaco with scouts in attendance. The 22-year-old is currently happy where he is, so it would take a special offer to take him away from the Ligue 1 side.

- It had looked as though Chelsea's Ike Ugbo would be joining Genk. However, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Marseille are trying to hijack the deal. There had been an agreement with the Belgian outfit for weeks, but Ugbo and Chelsea will decide upon the striker's destination soon.

- Newcastle United want £10m for Sean Longstaff with Everton and Southampton interested in the midfielder, reports The Daily Mail. The 24-year-old has entered the final year of his contract, so they risk losing him for free next summer if a deal is not reached. However, he will stay until Steve Bruce has another midfielder, with Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury open to a loan move.