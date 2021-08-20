The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Chelsea still eye Sevilla's Kounde

Chelsea still remain interested in a move for Sevilla FC defender Jules Kounde despite Trevor Chalobah's introduction to the Blues' first team.

That is according to The Telegraph, which reports that Thomas Tuchel is still looking to add the 22-year-old Kounde as a successor for 31-year-old Cesar Azpilicueta at the back.

Sevilla are still holding out for the £68 million release clause in his deal before letting the France international leave the Spanish club.

The club are hoping to move on a defender before they commit to making a move for the centre-back with Kurt Zouma reported as the most likely to leave. Tottenham Hotspur is one of a few clubs linked with the 26-year-old Zouma.

The move for Kounde would solve another issue Chelsea have with dwindling contracts with Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen all entering the last year of their respective contracts.

The report also claims that Chelsea are interested in a move for a midfielder but aren't actively pursuing a target. It is believed that the Blues do have a keen eye on AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni but are one of many suitors for the young 21-year-old.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are also one of many English clubs being offered Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The 26-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer after the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese.

Jules Kounde remains on Chelsea's radar. Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Southampton are close to finalising a deal to sign Torino defender Lyanco, according to the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old is linked with the Saints following the departure of centre-back Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City earlier in the window. The Brazilian made 23 appearances in Serie A for Torino last season and would be Ralph Hasenhuttl's sixth signing of the summer.

- RB Leipzig have made first contact over a move for Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 18-year-old has been involved in a contract stalemate with the Nou Camp outfit with only a year left on his deal. It is believed that Ronald Koeman's side are shutting down negotiations with the player as Leipzig close in on taking the youngster for the future.

- AC Milan are looking to make another addition to their strike force this summer in the form of Pietro Pellegri. Tuttosport reports that the forward is out of favour at Monaco with the Rossoneri outfit hoping to add to their current strikers in Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Milan had hoped to sign the 20-year-old when he was at Genoa and look set to bring him back to the Serie A in this transfer window.

- With speculation surrounding his future, Tottenham's record signing Tanguy Ndombele wants a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich according to AS. The Spanish outlet claims that the 24-year-old is looking at the clubs as a possible move but his wage could be a stumbling block, especially for the LaLiga clubs. It is believed he is one £200k-a-week, which wouldn't work for Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have both had to cut their wages.The £55m-signing from Lyon hasn't played a single minute of pre-season and is yet to be involved with Spurs this season in the league.

- AC Milan are close to closing a deal for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and could confirm it as soon as Monday. That is according to Calciomercato, which reports that the 27-year-old would join on loan for the season, which would cost around €1.5m, with an option to sign permanently for between €7-8m next season. The France midfielder has spent the past three seasons on loan in both Serie A and Ligue 1. A move away may spark hope in more game time and a push to reignite his international career.