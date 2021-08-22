Don Hutchison delves into what Manchester City needs to do to get a deal for Harry Kane over the line. (1:04)

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man City still £50m short for Kane

It's always seemed like a transfer saga that would go right down to the wire and the Aug. 31 deadline, and the Daily Mirror reports that Manchester City are no closer to agreeing terms with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane.

Kane, 28, has made it clear he wants to leave Spurs this summer, but chairman Daniel Levy insists he will stay unless City meet the £150 million transfer valuation.

Mirror Sport says that City have not improved on their opening offer of £100m, while Spurs will not accept any players as a makeweight in the deal.

With nine days now remaining in the transfer window it's a question of who will blink first, though the power is with Spurs as Kane still has three years remaining on his contract.

City are reported to be ready to offer £120m, with further incentives to boost the fee. But even that may not be enough to get the England captain in this window.

Harry Kane could be left in limbo after the Aug. 31 deadline. Visionhaus/Getty Images

LIVE BLOG

10.14 BST: Real Madrid see it as "almost impossible" to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Cadena COPE has reported.

💥INFORMA Paco González:



🎙"El Madrid ve CASI IMPOSIBLE fichar a MBAPPE este verano y no se plantea intentarlo con Haaland por las comisiones que pediría Raiola".



🎙"El club cree que Mbappe solo vendría si el jeque se cansa de él. Ni con ofertas ni con cabreaos del francés". pic.twitter.com/ceK3ZzXnUr — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) August 21, 2021

According to the Spanish radio station, "neither offers, nor tantrums from [Mbappe]" will convince PSG to part with the star forward in this transfer window.

There's no prospect of a late move for Erling Haaland either, COPE claims, "because of the commission [agent Mino] Raiola would ask for," which has priced Madrid out of a deal for now.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti insisted on Saturday that he was happy with his squad, describing it as being "full of stars" even though the only arrival at the Bernabeu this summer has been David Alaba on a free transfer.

09.30 BST: After a stalemate in another round of contract talks between Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli, it looks as though the winger could move to Milan. Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are interested in the 30-year-old, according to Calciomercato. Insigne, who has one year left on his contract, is tempted to leave his boyhood club for a different challenge.

It is reported that the Rossoneri are more likely to wait for the Italy international to become a free agent at the end of the season, while Inter are looking at a move in this window but only have a budget of €20 million due to their financial situation.

The winger has spent his whole career at Napoli, coming through the ranks at the academy and earning the captaincy. However, there has been no movement on a new contract and Napoli are believed to have offered a salary of €4.5m-a-year to the player, as the player and his representatives hold out for upwards of €6m.

Insigne made six appearances and scored twice as Italy won Euro 2020 last month.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Burnley and Crystal Palace are set to battle it out for Watford midfielder Will Hughes, according to the Daily Mail. The report claims the 26-year-old could be available for £5m due to his contract expiring at the end of the season. The midfielder has reportedly rejected a new two-year deal at Vicarage Road, with a view to a potential move away.

- Bologna are in talks with Chelsea over a move for defender Malang Sarr, but they could face competition from Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt. That is according to Sky in Italy, which reports that the Serie A club are set to have a meeting with the Blues on Monday to discuss a move. The 22-year-old joined the Stamford Bridge side from Nice last summer on a free before joining Porto on loan.

- Southampton are lining up a move for Celtic's Ryan Christie, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available for a lower offer as the Hoops look to avoid losing him on a free. The Saints could face competition for Christie though, with Burnley and Sheffield United also said to be interested in the attacker.

- Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with agents over the possibility of a move for Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba. That's according to the Daily Mail, which reports that Spurs are interested in the 18-year-old. It comes as the player rejected new contract offers from the Camp Nou side with clubs alerted on the possibility of signing the exciting prospect. Nuno Espirito Santo will face competition for the midfielder, with reports of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and RB Leipzig also following the youngster.

- PSV Eindhoven have told Tottenham that they would only accept an offer of £40m to sign wonderkid Noni Madueke, according to The Mirror. The 19-year-old left Spurs for free just two years ago to join the Dutch side and has impressed many with his start to the Eredivisie season. Tottenham aren't the only club interested in the England youth international, with reports claiming 10 clubs have enquired for the attacking midfielder. Along with Tottenham, Leicester City and Wolves are believed to be another two interested in the youngster.