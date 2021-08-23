Don Hutchison delves into what Manchester City needs to do to get a deal for Harry Kane over the line. (1:04)

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barca, Milan in for Man City's Silva

AC Milan will face competition from Barcelona over Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is attracting interest from Camp Nou, according to Le10 Sport.

The arrival of Jack Grealish at City has left the Portugal star's minutes in the first team uncertain, and it is now believed that Ronald Koeman's side are considering a move for Silva.

The 27-year-old, who has been linked with Milan in recent weeks, contributed to eight goals in 24 Premier League starts last season and was also involved in Portugal's campaign at Euro 2020 this summer.

Silva joined Man City from Monaco in 2017 after coming through Benfica's youth system and has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola's tenure, winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four EFL Cups since arriving at the Etihad.

With Barcelona still dealing with injury absences -- like Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati -- as well as the departure of Lionel Messi, a playmaker like Silva could be an interesting addition if the Catalan club can overcome their financial difficulties and find a way to bring him to Spain.

09.35 BST: Kylian Mbappe is on Manchester United's list of potential targets as they plot a move for a big-name forward next summer, sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United are open to the possibility of adding another player to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad in this transfer window, with the club holding an interest in the central midfield and right-back position ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline.

United are also building for the future, and plan to sign a centre-forward in the 2022 summer window with Solskjaer and the recruitment team drawing up a list of options. Mbappe is one of the options on the table, along with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Mbappe has entered the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and United are maintaining a watching brief on his situation. Real Madrid officials openly discussed the possibility of signing the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Liverpool, this summer during the negotiations for the transfer of Raphael Varane from the Bernabeu to Old Trafford. A source said that Madrid required funds generated from Varane's departure for their "Project Mbappe" initiative, though the LaLiga side privately admit a transfer this summer is unlikely.

09.19 BST: Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

March, 27, celebrated his decade at the club by putting pen to paper on a deal that runs until 2024.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter said of the wing-back, who has made more than 200 appearances for the club: "I am really pleased to see Solly commit his future here, he is a pleasure to work with and it's great to see him continue to progress.

"As a local lad he is a great role model and excellent example for any young player with his commitment and hard work. He's a player who makes a significant impact for us at both ends of the pitch, and we are delighted he's committed his long-term future to the club."

What a way to start the week! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/kXzG4iXxFh — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 23, 2021

08.55 BST: Bayern Munich have announced that midfielder Joshua Kimmich has signed a contract extension committing him to the Bundesliga champions until 2025.

Germany international Kimmich has won 17 trophies since he joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2015 including six league titles, three DFB-Pokals and the Champions League in 2019-20.

The 26-year-old told the club's website: "The most important reason for my contract extension is that I can pursue my passion with joy every day here at FC Bayern. I have a team where I can achieve everything, and a lot of teammates have become real friends. That's why I started playing football in the first place, because it should be fun.

"I still don't think I'm at the end of my development and I'm convinced there's a lot possible at FC Bayern in the next years. On top of that, my family feels at home here. Munich has become a second home. The combination we have here isn't found all over the world."

08.38 BST: Xherdan Shaqiri is close to joining Lyon after the French club announced they have an agreement in principle to sign the Liverpool midfielder.

Shaqiri, 29, signed for Liverpool in 2018 in a £13m transfer from Stoke City, but has never been able to hold down a place in Jurgen Klopp's first team. The Switzerland international is now set to leave Anfield after scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 45 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, starting just 18 of those games.

Lyon said in a statement published on Sunday evening: "Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to have finally reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool for the transfer of the Swiss international midfielder, Xherdan Shaqiri, who was a key figure for his country at this summer's European Championship.

"Shaqiri, who is encouraged by the OL project, will arrive in Lyon tonight where he will be welcomed by Juninho. The finalisation of the transfer remains conditional on the result of the medical examination that the player will pass this Monday morning and the finalisation of the last administrative formalities."

08.00 BST: Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Juventus' 2-2 draw against Udinese in their Serie A opener Sunday, amid speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Ronaldo eventually came on as a substitute, introduced on 60 minutes for Alvaro Morata, in a chaotic ending to the match that saw the Portugal international see yellow for excessive celebration after he thought he'd scored the match winner only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

According to Sky Italy, Ronaldo requested to not start the match. ESPN has reached out to Ronaldo's representatives for comment.

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri dismissed reports on Saturday claiming Ronaldo could leave Turin this summer, claiming the former Real Madrid player had told him he was going to stay.

play 1:15 Why Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus future remains unclear Gab Marcotti analyses the transfer rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and explains how this saga might conclude.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Fabrizio Romano reports there is a new bid coming from Chelsea to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The France international has been the subject of interest from numerous clubs this season, but it is believed that the Spanish club will turn down any late bids that leave little time to target a replacement. The 22-year-old remains a key feature of the Sevilla squad and started in the season opener against Rayo Vallecano.

- Internazionale will focus their efforts on Joaquin Correa as the Serie A champions continue to search for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Calciomercato writes that the Italian club have cooled their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, which has propelled Lazio star Correa to the top of the shortlist. The 27-year-old scored eight times in 25 Serie A appearances last season.

- Marseille have identified Alexander Sorloth as a potential replacement for Dario Benedetto. That's according to Le10 Sport, which says that Marseille's president is looking to bring the RB Leipzig forward to France. The 25-year-old striker has been on the radar of a number of clubs this summer, and it looks as though the Ligue 1 side will continue their summer spending after Benedetto joined Elche.

- Davide Zappacosta's time in the Premier League looks to be over with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that a move to Atalanta is close. The Chelsea defender has struggled to gain first-team football at Stamford Bridge since the emergence of Reece James and, despite talk of a loan move to Fiorentina, it now looks as though Atalanta have won the race to sign the attacking right-back. The 29-year-old made three substitute appearances for Chelsea in pre-season.

- Corriere dello Sport writes that Napoli have made official contact with Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, as the Serie A side are keen on challenging Juventus for his signature. The report claims that Luciano Spalletti telephoned Pjanic in an attempt to persuade him to Naples. The LaLiga midfielder is expected to leave before the end of the transfer window, with Koeman's side deeming him surplus to requirements as they look to reduce their wage budget.