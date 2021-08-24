The summer transfer window is into its final week for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Mbappe rejects PSG contract, door open for Real Madrid?

Reports that Kylian Mbappe has rejected another contract renewal offer from Paris Saint-Germain have sparked yet more speculation in the Spanish media about a possible move to Real Madrid.

France's RMC Sport had claimed on Monday that the star forward had turned down PSG's offer of a new five-year deal, with the option of a sixth -- with just seven days left before the transfer window closes.

"PSG now open the door to Mbappe" is Marca's frontpage headline on Tuesday, saying that a €150 million transfer is "more possible than ever" although there's still a mood of "maximum caution" at the Bernabeu.

Diario AS, meanwhile, argues that "both the player and PSG themselves are now aware that the best solution for both parties is accepting a transfer." The newspaper goes a step further on its frontpage, claiming "the key for Mbappe" could be Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus and joining PSG to replace him.

Spanish radio show El Larguero took a more pessimistic view on Monday night. The programme's well-connected host Manu Carreno said that the situation hadn't changed, PSG did not want to let him go now, and the most likely scenario remained that Mbappe would join Real Madrid for free next summer.

Sources told ESPN last week that Man United would also be interested in bringing Mbappe in when his contract expires.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

10.03 BST: Chelsea have a number of fringe players still to move on this transfer window, but the Daily Telegraph reports they are looking to complete a loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Saul, 26, want to leave LaLiga's champions and the Blues can offer him a place in the squad if they axe the likes of Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Chelsea have also reportedly offered new contracts to defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as they have entered the final year of their deals.

09.29 BST: Manchester United are still interested in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga although a move to Old Trafford is viewed as "unlikely," sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Reports in France over the weekend suggested Camavinga has played his last game for Rennes with the Ligue 1 club keen to cash in on the midfielder before the end of his contract.

Camavinga, capped three times by France, has a year left on his deal and will be available on a free transfer in 2022.

United are interested in the 18-year-old, although the feeling at Old Trafford is that he would prefer to stay in France with Paris Saint-Germain or move to Spain. However, PSG's move for Lionel Messi combined with a lack of money available for transfers in LaLiga has meant Camavinga's future is still up in the air with the transfer window set to shut on Aug. 31.

09.00 BST: ICYMI - Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers has joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan.

Rogers, 19, had been touted as a possible part of City's £100m move for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, but the England Under-18 international has signed a new contract until 2024 and moved on loan.

Bournemouth have an option to make the move permanent and chief executive Neill Blake said: "Morgan has all the attributes to become an outstanding player. We are absolutely delighted to have secured his services and he can only add to what is a young, talented and exciting squad of players. We very much look forward to working with him."

08.32 BST: ICYMI, Xherdan Shaqiri left Liverpool on Monday to join French club Lyon in a deal worth up to €11m.

Shaqiri, 29, has signed a three-year contract at the Ligue 1 side, ending his three-year stint at Anfield. The Switzerland international moved to Merseyside from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 and made 63 appearances for Liverpool, scoring eight goals in the process.

He will join a Lyon side looking to improve on their fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season after they missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day.

08.00 BST: Corinthians are in talks to sign Arsenal winger Willian, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

The 33-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at Emirates Stadium but is keen to leave after a disappointing first season having joined the Gunners from Chelsea on a free transfer last summer.

Arsenal are seeking to reduce their wage bill and trim their squad after committing more than £130m on new signings in the current window and sources claim talks have taken place over a deal which may not involve Corinthians paying a fee.

Willian earns a basic £100,000-a-week salary, but has found opportunities hard to come by under Mikel Arteta. The Brazilian missed Arsenal's opening two Premier League defeats to Brentford and Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19.

No agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs with Willian thought to ideally want to stay in Europe, but the move is under serious consideration given how badly his career has stalled in north London.

play 1:39 How attractive is a move to Man United for Kylian Mbappe? Kay Murray and Shaka Hislop discuss the prospect of Kylian Mbappe potentially joining Man United next summer.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Manchester United are set to intensify their pursuit of West Ham United's Declan Rice with The Mirror suggesting that the club are prepared to offer cash plus a swap of Jesse Lingard to get a deal over the line. Lingard has remained a target for the Hammers this summer after he enjoyed a standout season on loan at the London Stadium, while the club rate Rice at around £100m. However, the 22-year-old is reportedly seeking a new challenge after rejecting contract offers from the club.

- The Telegraph reports that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to reject further offers for Harry Kane. Manchester City have been chasing the forward throughout the summer, but it is now believed that Levy would be prepared to reject a £150m offer to keep the star in North London. Kane featured in the recent Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend where he received a positive reception from the travelling Spurs fans.

- Negotiations between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have begun over U.S. international Weston McKennie, says Calciomercato. The Premier League club have enquired about the midfielder with regards to a potential loan move until the end of the season. It is reported that while Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri would be prepared to let McKennie go, the Turin club would prefer a permanent deal.

- Fiorentina are looking to reinforce their defensive line, with the Italian club keen on Zeki Celik. That's according to Le10 Sport which says that the Serie A club have moved to try to recruit the Turkey international right-back. The 24-year-old played a key part in Lille's Ligue 1 title success last season, contributing to five goals in 28 starts from defence.

- Another name has been added to the shortlist of Internazionale as they continue their search to replace Romelu Lukaku. Calciomercato writes that Andrea Belotti is being monitored closely as the club try to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes. The report claims that the Nerazurri turned their attention to the Torino forward after talks for Joaquin Correa slowed over Lazio's asking price of €30m. Belotti contributed directly to 19 goals last season from 33 starts in Serie A.

- Gianluca Di Marzio writes that Lazio are close to agreeing on a deal with Croatia midfielder Toma Basic. The Ligue 1 star is set to join the Italian club on a move worth €7m plus bonuses if Lazio are able to qualify for the Champions League next season. The 24-year-old plays from the centre of midfield and has been a key starter for Bordeaux since arriving at the club, including 34 league appearances last season.