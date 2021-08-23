Don Hutchison delves into what Manchester City needs to do to get a deal for Harry Kane over the line. (1:04)

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United to swap Lingard for Rice

Manchester United are set to intensify their pursuit of West Ham United's Declan Rice with reports that the club are prepared to offer cash plus a player-swap to get a deal over the line.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently suggested that Jesse Lingard was not available for a transfer, The Mirror writes that the club are prepared to offer the 28-year-old as a makeweight in a deal for Rice.

The attacking midfielder has remained a target for the Hammers this summer after he enjoyed a standout season while on loan at the London Stadium during the 2020-21 campaign, helping the club qualify for the Europa League after finishing in sixth.

And while David Moyes is keen to keep his star defensive midfielder on board, recent reports suggest that the 22-year-old is seeking a new challenge after rejecting contract offers from the club.

Lingard made his first appearance of the Premier League season on Sunday, playing the final four minutes of Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Will Manchester United make a final push for Declan Rice this window? Julian Finney/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Negotiations between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have begun with Nuno Espirito Santo's side keen on a move for Weston McKennie. Calciomercato writes that the Premier League club have enquired about the midfielder with regards to a potential loan move until the end of the season. It is reported that while Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri would be prepared to let McKennie go, the Turin club would prefer a permanent deal for the United States men's national team star.

- Fiorentina are looking to reinforce their defensive line with the Italian club keen on Zeki Celik. That's according to Le 10 Sport who say that the Serie A club have moved to try to recruit the Turkey international right-back. The 24-year-old played a key part in Lille's Ligue 1 title success last season, contributing to five goals in 28 starts from defence.

- Another name has been added to the shortlist of Internazionale as they continue their search to replace Romelu Lukaku. Calciomercato writes that Andrea Belotti is being monitored closely as the club try to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes. The report claims that the Nerazurri turned their attention to the Torino forward after talks for Joaquin Correa slowed over Lazio's asking price of €30 million. Belotti contributed directly to 19 goals last season from 33 starts in Serie A.

- The Telegraph reports that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to reject further offers for Harry Kane. Manchester City have been chasing the forward throughout the summer, but it is now believed that Levy would be prepared to reject a £150m offer to keep the star forward in North London. Kane featured in the recent Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend where he received a positive reception from the travelling Spurs fans.

- Gianluca Di Marzio writes that Lazio are close to agreeing on a deal with Croatia midfielder Toma Basic. The Ligue 1 star is set to join the Italian club on a move worth €7m plus bonuses if Lazio are able to qualify for the Champions League next season. The 24-year-old plays from the centre of midfield and has been a key starter for Bordeaux since arriving at the club, including 34 league appearances last season.