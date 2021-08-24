The summer transfer window is into its final week for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Ronaldo pushing for Man City move

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo could be back in the Premier League with reports that the Juventus striker is pushing for a move to Manchester City. L'Equipe writes that the 36-year-old is keen to see a deal over the line this summer and sees the blue half of Manchester as the next step in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ready to return to Manchester, but this time with Pep Guardiola's City. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The Portugal star recently requested to not be named in the starting XI for his side's most recent Serie A clash against Udinese, intensifying speculation over whether he would remain in Turin for the season. And with Manchester City actively pursuing a front man, Pep Guardiola may now have a decision to make over whether to proceed with a move for Harry Kane with the potential of acquiring the former Manchester United talisman now a possibility.

Ronaldo has just one year remaining on his contract, meaning the Old Lady may have no choice but to move on from their No. 7 if they are to recoup some of the £99.2 million transfer fee they paid Real Madrid in 2018.

Paper Gossip

- Tottenham Hotspur continue to be busy in the transfer market, with Sky Sports reporting that the club have held talks with the representatives of Lyon's Houssem Aouar. The 23-year-old has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer with just two years remaining on his contract, and despite the midfielder's preference to join a club in the Champions League, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are confident they can convince Aouar to swap Lyon for North London.

- Lyon have identified a replacement for Memphis Depay in the form of Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun, according to Le10 Sport, which reports that the Ligue 1 club have made an offer of €11m to secure the signature of the 26-year-old. The Iran international has already scored five goals in six matches this season after hitting 19 in 21 last term.

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha is keen on a move back to Serie A with AC Milan as his preference, Calciomercato writes. Technical director Paolo Maldini is still on the lookout for an attacking midfielder before the window closes, and a move for the 28-year-old could go ahead if the player continues to push for a move to the city where he last featured for Internazionale in 2018.

- England U21 star Noni Madueke is beginning to attract interest from a host of Premier League clubs, according to the Mail. Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs are all reportedly keen on the 19-year-old winger, for whom PSV Eindhoven are said to demand a transfer fee of around £34m. Madueke he has already scored six goals in nine appearances for the Dutch club so far this season, including two in Champions League clashes against Galatasaray and FC Midtjylland.