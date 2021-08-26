Julien Laurens believes it's Manchester City or nothing for Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to leave Juventus. (1:22)

The summer transfer window is into its final week for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Ronaldo's agent arrives amid City links

The agent of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Turin as Premier League champions Manchester City have been "offered the chance" to sign the Portugal captain, according to Sky.

Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Jorge Mendes flew in on Wednesday to settle Ronaldo's future amid reports that he wants to leave and the club are willing to let him go.

Sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson that City have not dismissed the possibility of signing Ronaldo after Harry Kane committed his immediate future to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

The Sky report adds that City are willing offer Ronaldo a two-year contract with a salary of €15 million per season. That offer would be about half of what he earns now. Juventus are seeking a €25m transfer fee for the 36-year-old and would be interested in signing City forward Gabriel Jesus, but City do not want to pay a transfer fee or let their Brazil international leave this summer.

Last week, Ronaldo lashed out over the transfer rumours regarding his future, accusing people of being "disrespectful" yet stopping short of committing his future to Juventus. The ex-Manchester United man has been also linked with a return to Real Madrid as well as a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

LIVE BLOG

08.44 BST: Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo said that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club and confirmed the French giants turned down an offer from Real Madrid for the France international.

Sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez on Tuesday that Madrid saw their €160m offer to sign the 22-year-old rejected, but were hopeful of agreeing to a deal before the transfer window closes on Aug. 31.

"Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear," Leonardo told French outlet RMC on Wednesday. "If he wants to leave, we are not going to keep him, but it will be done under our conditions.

"We have spoken a lot with Kylian and he always tells us the same thing. Kylian has always promised us that he would never leave the club on a free transfer."

Mbappe has a year left on his PSG contract and has refused multiple offers of a renewal, meaning the Ligue 1 club risk losing him on a free transfer in June 2022.

08.00 BST: Manchester United will not be able to firm up their interest in either Eduardo Camavinga or Saul Niguez until they raise funds through letting some players move on, sources have told ESPN.

Rennes are open to cashing in on Camavinga, who has a year left on his contract, in the final week of the transfer window. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have told Saul he can leave if they receive a suitable offer, and Chelsea are in talks with the LaLiga champions over a season-long loan with an option to sign a permanent deal for the midfielder.

Both remain of interest to United -- who have prioritised midfield reinforcements over a right-back ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline -- but any move is set to depend on players leaving Old Trafford, something club bosses believe is increasingly unlikely as the window draws to a close.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- There is a chance Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo could be reunited with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, according to AS. The Portuguese boss made the move from Molineux to North London, where he is already teaming up with former Wolves man Matt Doherty again. However, the issue is in the type of deal they're looking at, as Spurs want a loan with an obligation to sign the 25-year-old for €46m.

- FC Porto and Mexico winger Jesus "Tecatito" Corona is still an option for AC Milan, reports Calciomercato. The move remains complicated, though -- partly due to the Portuguese giants' asking price. Sevilla FC were also previously rumoured to be interested in Corona. If Milan are unable to close the deal, Brest star Romain Faivre could be the man to join the Italian side.

- West Ham United are working to sign Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma, but the move is proving complicated and problematic, as has been reported by Sky Sports. Personal terms and the structure of payment have been the biggest causes of resistance, with the clubs negotiating a fee in the region of £25m.

- Domenico Berardi wants to make a move to Atalanta, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. Sassuolo are keen to keep the winger, but having seen Manuel Locatelli join Juventus after featuring in the Italy side that won Euro 2020, Berardi is also looking for a new challenge.

- AC Milan are hoping to sign Bordeaux midfielder Yacine Adli, according to Calciomercato. They are hoping to bring the Frenchman in for below €10m, while the Ligue 1 side want €15m. Even though they're looking for a cheaper deal, Milan feel the 21-year-old is someone who can be invested in for the future.

- Wolves are seemingly on the lookout for a centre-back, with Sky Sports reporting that they are hoping to bring in Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car for a fee in the region of £17m. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that they also have an eye on Lille's Sven Botman, while the Dutchman is also being considered by Sevilla.