Julien Laurens believes it's Manchester City or nothing for Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to leave Juventus. (1:22)

The summer transfer window is into its final week for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Ronaldo's agent arrives amid City links

The agent for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived to Turin late Wednesday amid links that Manchester City are eyeing the Portugal playmaker.

Gianluca Di Marzio with Sky Italia reported late Wednesday that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is in town, although no meetings between the two teams have been scheduled.

ESPN reported earlier on Wednesday that City have not dismissed the possibility of signing Ronaldo after Harry Kane committed his immediate future to Tottenham Hotspur.

Di Marzio adds that clubs are not in touch with each other, but states that City would offer Ronaldo a two-year contract with a salary of €15 million per season. That offer would be about half of what he earns now with the Serie A side.

Last week, Ronaldo lashed out over the transfer rumours regarding his future, accusing people of being "disrespectful" yet stopping short of committing his future to Juventus. The ex-Manchester United man has been also linked with a return to Real Madrid as well as a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Laurens: Is PSG's Mbappe set for a summer move to Real Madrid?

PAPER GOSSIP

- There is a chance Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo could be reunited with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, according to AS. The Portuguese boss made the move from Molineux to North London, where he is already teaming up with former Wolves man Matt Doherty again. However, the issue is in the type of deal they're looking at, as Spurs want a loan with an obligation to sign the 25-year-old for €46m.

- The Express are reporting that Manchester United are not eyeing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, with Chelsea in pole position to bring in the 26-year-old. This comes with ESPN sources stating that United can't firm their interest in the Niguez or Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga until they have moved players on to raise funds.

- FC Porto and Mexico winger Jesus "Tecatito" Corona is still an option for AC Milan, reports Calciomercato. The move remains complicated, though -- partly due to the Portuguese giants' asking price. Sevilla FC were also previously rumoured to be interested in Corona. If Milan are unable to close the deal, Brest star Romain Faivre could be the man to join the Italian side.

- West Ham United are working to sign Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma, but the move is proving complicated and problematic, as has been reported by Sky Sports. Personal terms and the structure of payment have been the biggest causes of resistance, with the clubs negotiating a fee in the region of £25m.

- Domenico Berardi wants to make a move to Atalanta, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. Sassuolo are keen to keep the winger, but having seen Manuel Locatelli join Juventus after featuring in the Italy side that won Euro 2020, Berardi is also looking for a new challenge.

- AC Milan are hoping to sign Bordeaux midfielder Yacine Adli, according to Calciomercato. They are hoping to bring the Frenchman in for below €10m, while the Ligue 1 side want €15m. Even though they're looking for a cheaper deal, Milan feel the 21-year-old is someone who can be invested in for the future.

- Wolves are seemingly on the lookout for a centre-back, with Sky Sports reporting that they are hoping to bring in Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car for a fee in the region of £17m. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that they also have an eye on Lille's Sven Botman, while the Dutchman is also being considered by Sevilla.