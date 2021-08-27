Steve Nicol examines Liverpool's group in the Champions League, which also includes Atletico Madrid, Porto and Milan. (0:56)

The summer transfer window is into its final week for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool make late move for Bissouma

Liverpool are looking to land Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma before the end of the transfer window next week, according to The Daily Express.

Bissouma, 24, has impressed in the Premier League over recent seasons and has seen both Arsenal and Manchester United consider making a move to sign him.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield after Georginio Wijnaldum's departure to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer and Bissouma is reported to be their top target.

Sources told ESPN back in December that Jurgen Klopp's side were keen on the Mali international, who signed for Brighton from Lille in 2018 in a £15 million deal.

Brighton now want around £40m to let Bissouma go, but aren't under any pressure financially as they have already allowed defender Ben White to join Arsenal for £50m.

09.21 BST: The Athletic says that Harry Kane "turned down a bumper new contract offer from Tottenham earlier this month."

Earlier this week, Kane confirmed he is staying at Tottenham, ending Manchester City's long-running pursuit of the England captain. The 28-year-old informed Spurs of his desire to leave in May and despite City boss Pep Guardiola confirming the Premier League champions' interest in signing Kane, an agreement could not be reached between the two clubs.

Tottenham valued Kane in excess of £150m and were hugely reluctant to enter into negotiations given the striker had three years left on his £200,000-a-week contract and is of central importance to the team.

The new contract offer is reportedly no longer on the table and Kane has no desire to sign one anyway, with his terms expiring in 2024. However, some reports have suggested that a release clause could be added into any new deal.

09.03 BST: Chelsea are hopeful of completing a deal worth in the region of €50m for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as defender Kurt Zouma closes on a move to West Ham United from Stamford Bridge, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Talks with Sevilla over Kounde have been ongoing for some time but Chelsea needed to offload a centre-back first before pushing ahead with a move.

West Ham agreed a €29.2m (£25m) fee for Zouma earlier this month but personal terms were an issue with the 26-year-old reluctant to leave Stamford Bridge.

Kounde, 22, is keen on a move to the European champions but Sevilla are believed to be demanding the majority of any transfer fee paid up front. The exact fee and the structure of payments are yet to be formally agreed but sources told ESPN the two clubs are nearing an agreement worth approximately €50m.

08.34 BST: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ruled out selling striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The north London club are seeking to offload several members of their squad, sources have told ESPN, after spending more than £130m on new players and there had been speculation that the club were willing to listen to offers for their leading striker.

Aubameyang scored a hat-trick on Wednesday as Arsenal thrashed West Brom 6-0 in their Carabao Cup second-round tie at the Hawthorns on the same day Manchester City's pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane collapsed.

Sources have told ESPN that City are still in the market for a striker, but when asked at a news conference on Thursday whether he was concerned they could move for Aubameyang, Arteta replied: "I don't know. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he will remain here.

08.00 BST: Manchester City and Cristiano Ronaldo are close to reaching an agreement over a sensational move to the Etihad Stadium, sources have told ESPN's Rodrigo Faez and Gabriele Marcotti.

Sources said hat City boss Pep Guardiola and Ronaldo spoke on the phone on Thursday morning ahead of his possible departure from Juventus.

Obstacles would still have to be overcome before the transfer is done -- particularly Juventus' demand for a fee -- but there is cautious optimism a deal can be reached, sources said.

Juventus would want around €28m before allowing Ronaldo to leave but there is a keenness to get the 36-year-old off the wage bill.

Ronaldo and his team have communicated to Juve officials that he wants to leave the club now and won't be part of the squad for next Saturday's game against Empoli.

- With Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid on the horizon, L'Equipe reports that the Parisians have alternative options in mind if the 22-year-old departs. Sources have told ESPN that the teams are nearing a deal after Madrid submitted an €180m offer to PSG for Mbappe's transfer. If that were to pass, L'Equipe states that PSG would then look at Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Stade Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga.

- Sources also told ESPN on Thursday that Manchester City are working on a deal to land Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Should that happen, City may depart with several high-profile players with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Raheem Sterling could leave if a high enough bid arrives. Gabriel Jesus, however, will not be leaving as Pep Guardiola is keen to keep hold of the Brazilian.

- Borussia Dortmund are hoping to sign Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, reports Sky Sports. They're not alone in their interest, though, as AC Milan -- where the 22-year-old spent last season on loan -- and Bayern Munich are also looking at him.

- There has been plenty of talk surrounding Willian's potential departure from Arsenal, and Calciomercato are now claiming that AC Milan are interested in the Brazilian. It is also stated within their report that the Italian giants are looking at FC Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira.

- Everton boss Rafael Benitez is keen on Brighton & Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay and Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, according to Sky Sports. However, the Toffees could face problems if they aim to bring in either one of the pair due to Financial Fair Play rules. They are currently struggling to offload players such as James Rodriguez, Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun and Moise Kean before the deadline.

- Lyon have been looking at Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde. However, Le10Sport are suggesting that they could be eyeing Clermont Foot frontman Mohamed Bayo. The 23-year-old has previously impressed in Ligue 2 and continued to do so since Clermont's promotion to Ligue 1, with his form also catching the attention of Bordeaux and PSV Eindhoven.