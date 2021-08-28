Julien Laurens plays the role of Paul Pogba's agent and offers his best advice to the midfielder. (0:51)

The summer transfer window is into its final week for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Pogba to wait for Real Madrid move in 2022?

Manchester United have made headlines by bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, but Marca claims that won't stop midfielder Paul Pogba from running down his contract to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2022.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has gone on record to say the 28-year-old will not sign a new contract, but sources have told ESPN that United have not given up hope that he will extend his stay.

This summer is United's last chance to receive a significant fee for the France international, who has started the Premier League season in incredible form, but there has been no firm contact from any of Europe's major clubs and there remain doubts about whether Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus could afford the financial outlay needed to sign the World Cup winner without including players as part of the deal.

Sources said that United will seek contract talks with Pogba before he is able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside the Premier League in January, but Marca claims that the player has his heart set on a move to the Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, would all be interested if he was available for free in a year.

09.46 BST: Cristiano Ronaldo was all set to join Manchester City, until a few former United teammates got in touch.

09.30 BST: Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has shocked the soccer world. Gab Marcotti explains why.

There will be time to analyse and assess whether it's the right move, for Cristiano and for United, but right now, you're left stunned by the mechanics of how it came to be. First and foremost is the timing itself. Why did Cristiano wait this long? It's not as if something happened in the past week that suddenly made Ronaldo want to leave Juventus. The club's financial situation didn't suddenly deteriorate in mid-August. Ronaldo didn't suddenly run into Max Allegri after two years and think "Nah, I don't really want to play for this guy." It's not as if Juve had promised him they'd acquire a star-studded supporting cast for him and, as a result, he wanted to jump ship: he knew full well that, other than Manuel Locatelli, there would no significant newcomers. In fact, it feels as if this had as much to do with opportunities elsewhere as it did with a desire to leave. There were only four viable destinations in terms of who could afford him: Real Madrid, PSG, Man City and Man United. Madrid wants Mbappe, and PSG wants to keep Mbappe. Mendes knew that although Mbappe is very good, he can't play for two teams at once and that whoever didn't land Mbappe might have an interest in Ronaldo. Equally, Man City, having missed out on Harry Kane, were an option. Man United? They were there all along, and the mere fact that they hadn't moved for him earlier when it might have made more sense, sporting-wise, didn't mean much. Ego is a part of football and, perhaps, being able to pip a target linked to City played a part. And that's the other remarkable part of this tale because Ronaldo isn't the sort of player you expect to get shopped around; you expect him to be courted and seduced by clubs, you expect bidding wars for his attention. Instead, we got Mendes going door to door.

09.13 BST: Sources have told ESPN that Sevilla have rejected a €50m bid for defender Jules Kounde from Chelsea.

Kounde, 22, is keen to join the Champions League winners and personal terms have already been agreed between the player and club.

Sevilla play Elche (live on ESPN+) on Saturday but the France international won't travel for the game. The LaLiga side are reportedly holding out for a fee of around €70m.

08.30 BST: Paris Saint-Germain will target Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, or Everton's Richarlison should Kylian Mbappe make the move to Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens.

Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi was in Paris on Monday and has discussed the possibility of the arrival of the Poland international, sources told ESPN. Lewandowski wants a new challenge after seven successful years at Bayern but he still has two years left on his contract. It is highly unlikely that the German club will agree to let the 33-year-old go although PSG would be ready to offer a huge amount of money to attract him.

It is a similar issue with Haaland. On Friday, Leonardo spoke to Mino Raiola, Haaland's agent, who is in favour of a move from Dortmund for his client this summer. Raiola and Leonardo are close friends and worked on Gianluigi Donnarumma's transfer from AC Milan to PSG this summer. PSG believe that a bid of around €200m could convince Dortmund to move the player now, sources have told ESPN.

Leonardo and Mauricio Pochettino are also big fans of Everton's forward Richarlison. His agent is also in Paris and despite Everton manager Rafael Benitez assuring that the Brazilian would not be allowed to go this summer, PSG are confident that they can attract the 24-year-old to the capital.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus should Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid, according to Globo Esporte. Sources have told ESPN that Madrid and PSG are nearing a deal for Mbappe -- with optimism that an agreement could be reached soon -- after the Spanish club made a second offer worth €180m, having had an original €160m bid rejected earlier this week.

- AS Roma are considering a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera, as has been reported by Calciomercato, for under €10m. This comes after they were priced out of moves for Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz -- both of whom were valued at over €25m.

- Bayern Munich youngster Taylor Booth is attracting interest from across Europe, reports The Daily Mail. The 20-year-old American made his debut in the 12-0 victory over fifth-tier side Bremer in the German Cup but has not signed a contract to keep him at Bayern past the summer of 2022. Tottenham Hotspur have previously shown interest in the midfielder, while it is claimed that clubs from England and Spain are aware of his situation.

- Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic is looking to force through a move to Lazio, despite the Serie A outfit having not actually put in an offer yet, reports Sport Bild. The Serbian missed training on Friday and will not be available for their game against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday. Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche said he was irritated by the player's approach.

- With Roma having brought in Tammy Abraham and Eldor Shomurodov, Real Madrid are worried about the lack of minutes Borja Mayoral will receive, says AS. Therefore, Los Blancos are hoping to recall the 24-year-old and loan him out again, with Crystal Palace and Fiorentina among his most likely destinations.

- Having seen offers turned down for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and Sampdoria's Morten Thorsby, Atalanta are now looking to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, reports Calciomercato. This comes after the Eredivisie outfit failed to reach the Europa League group stage after bowing out to Celtic.