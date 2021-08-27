Craig Burley doesn't see a way in which Arsenal will be able to hang with Manchester City unless they miraculously found out how to play vs. West Brom. (0:56)

The summer transfer window is into its final week for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: PSG keen on Jesus if Mbappe leave

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus should Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid, according to Globo Esporte.

Sources have told ESPN that Madrid and PSG are nearing a deal for Mbappe -- with optimism that an agreement could be reached soon -- after the Spanish club made a second offer worth €180 million, having had an original €160m bid rejected earlier this week.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

It will be difficult for the Parisians to strike a deal to bring the Brazilian to Parc des Princes, though, as Pep Guardiola has already stated that he wants Jesus to stay put.

This stance will only be strengthened after the 24-year-old impressed on the right against Norwich City, recording two assists.

Everton forward Richarlison could also be a player of interest for Mauricio Pochettino, as has been reported by ESPN Brasil.

Again, there will be plenty of opposition to a move, as Rafa Benitez is keen to ensure the Brazilian doesn't leave Goodison Park this summer.

No matter which one of these compatriots they go for, it seems PSG have plenty of work to do in a limited period of time if they are to sign a replacement for Mbappe.

Gabriel Jesus has been eyed by Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AS Roma are considering a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera, as has been reported by Calciomercato, with it being added that he could move for under €10m. This comes after they were priced out of moves for Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz -- both of whom were valued at over €25m.

- Bayern Munich youngster Taylor Booth, is attracting interest from across Europe, reports The Daily Mail. The 20-year-old American made his debut in the 12-0 victory over fifth-tier side Bremer in German Cup action but has not signed a contract to keep him at Bayern past the summer of 2022. Tottenham Hotspur have previously shown interest in the midfielder, while it is claimed that clubs from England and Spain are currently aware of his situation.

- Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic is looking to force through a move to Lazio, despite the Serie A outfit having not actually put in an offer yet, reports Sport Bild. The Serbian missed training on Friday and will not be available for their Saturday game against Arminia Bielefeld. Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche said he was irritated by the player's approach.

- With Roma having brought in Tammy Abraham and Eldor Shomurodov, Real Madrid are worried about the lack of minutes Borja Mayoral will receive, as has been suggested by AS. Therefore, Los Blancos are hoping to recall the 24-year-old and loan him out again, with Crystal Palace and Fiorentina among his most likely destinations if that does happen.

- Having seen offers turned down for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and Sampdoria's Morten Thorsby, Atalanta are now looking to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, reports Calciomercato. This comes after the Eredivisie outfit failed to reach the Europa League group stage after bowing out to Celtic.