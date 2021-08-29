The summer transfer window is into its final days for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Pjanic willing to take pay cut for Juve move

As has been mentioned previously in this blog, Juventus are looking to strengthen in midfield, with AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel among their favoured options. However, another player who has been constantly linked throughout this transfer window is the wantaway Barcelona man Miralem Pjanic.

With it seeming as though there is competition for the transfer, Calciomercato reports that the Bosnia-Herzegovina international is willing to take a pay cut to return to Turin, where he played from 2016 up to 2020.

Miralem Pjanic is said to be ready to take a pay cut to return to Juventus. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The 31-year-old has a deal at Camp Nou worth €8 million a season, and it is said that he is willing to take a €3m hit on that total to change clubs. Whether this plays a part in Juventus' decision making, Calciomercato suggest that Pjanic is in pole position to join them.

It's been a tough time in Catalonia for Pjanic, who has only made the bench in one of Barca's three LaLiga games this season, while he managed just 13 starts in all competitions last term. Alongside all of the aforementioned names, Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso and Lyon's Houssem Aouar are outside options to join the Bianconeri.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Gianluca Scamacca has previously had interest from Internazionale and Juventus, but the Sassuolo man is set to join Cagliari, reports Calciomercato. The striker, who impressed on loan at Genoa last season, will join them for an initial €1m loan fee, with an option to make the transfer permanent for an additional fee in the region of €26m to €27m.

- Filip Kostic may have tried to force a move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Lazio, but the Bundesliga outfit aren't budging yet. According to Sky Sports, they rejected an initial offer of €10m and the Serie A side are working on another bid that has not yet been sent. Eintracht want clarity on the situation, though, as they will need to sign a replacement if the Serbia international departs.

- Crystal Palace are doing all they can to add extra firepower to their frontline in the final days of the transfer window, according to the Sun. With midfielder Conor Gallagher being their only player to score so far this campaign, they are looking to sign Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah for £12m and Celtic's Odsonne Edouard for £15m. This isn't a case of it being one or the other, as the Eagles want both strikers to join.

- According to Le10Sport, Lille are already making plans to replace Zeki Celik, as they prepare to lose the right-back to Atletico Madrid. It is reported that the Ligue 1 champions are looking at Montpellier's Junior Sambia and Clermont Foot's Akim Zedadka. However, it would take a colossal offer to bring in the latter, due to the dealing being done so close to the transfer deadline.

- Leicester City have received an approach from Torino for Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano. It was suggested that the Foxes would decide whether to let the 27-year-old leave for Italy in the coming hours.