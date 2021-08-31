LIVE Transfer Deadline Day: Will Real Madrid land PSG star Mbappe?

Gab Marcotti wonders why Real Madrid would move for Kylian Mbappe now when he could join for free next season. (1:03)

The summer transfer window is into Deadline Day for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Will Real Madrid land PSG star Mbappe?

It's transfer deadline day, which means clubs have only a few hours to get their deals done before January. PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is the one attracting all the attention as Real Madrid press on with their attempts to land him.

So, Real Madrid have made two bids of €160m and €180m for the France international but PSG have not responded to the latest offer and won't let him leave for that amount. If there is not a third bid, then Mbappe will remain at PSG this season, especially if PSG can't sign a replacement during this transfer window.

RMC Sport says that Real Madrid have withdrawn from the negotiations but that seems a bit premature as AS claims that Mbappe has asked PSG to consider Madrid's offer and is keen to leave.

Sources told ESPN that there is concern in Madrid that if a deal does not go through now, the forward could eventually succumb to pressure from PSG -- and from his teammates there -- and agree to an extension.

Real Madrid are also on the verge of signing 18-year old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes for €30m, sources have told ESPN.

08.03 BST: Juventus have completed the signing of Everton forward Moise Kean.

Kean, 21, signs on a two-year loan deal for €7m, with an obligation to make the deal permanent for €28m, plus €3m in add-ons.

07.46 BST: Juventus said goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, ahead of official confirmation from Manchester United of his return to Old Trafford.

The Serie A side also confirmed that the fee for Ronaldo would be a maximum €23m, payable over five years. Ronaldo will be 41 by the time the final installment from Manchester United is due.

The Serie A side penned an emotional tribute to the Portugal international on their website, which read: "On 10 July 2018, two icons of the European and football world came together - Cristiano Ronaldo became a Juventus player. Today, after three years together and 133 appearances, 101 goals scored and five trophies won, that chapter has come to an end.... The paths of CR7 and Juventus have gone their separate ways.

"On that day in July, when Cristiano arrived in Turin, the electric feeling of those great days could be felt through the air. The Juventus fans welcomed CR7 like a king, eager to see him on the pitch and cheer with him. It was a great story.

"The unforgettable moments experienced together were many. We could recite them and relive them, but it would not help, because everyone has their own special memory linked to CR7. Everyone has a shared emotion that does not need to be dusted off, because everyone will always remember what they felt in walking this stretch of road together.

"Today that bond born on July 10, three years ago, has been dissolved, but what has been written will forever remain. It has been an incredible journey."

07.30 BST: Manchester United are in talks with Leeds United over a deal for Daniel James, sources have told ESPN.

There have been discussions about both a loan or permanent move for the Wales winger, who has spent the last two seasons at Old Trafford after arriving from Swansea City in 2019.

James has started two of United's first three games of the season and was set to stay at the club.

Sources have told ESPN that the 23-year-old is concerned about his prospects under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan all hold a strong interest in Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard, as has been reported by the Daily Star. The 21-year-old had an incredibly impressive tournament while representing Denmark at Euro 2020 -- with his free-kick against England likely helping to capture the aforementioned Premier League clubs' attention. Despite it being late in the window, Liverpool could still make a move for him after Xherdan Shaqiri joined Lyon, while there is still a possibility that Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino could also depart.

- Marc Cucurella is in England and has completed his move from Getafe to Brighton & Hove Albion, reports Fabrizio Romano. It is stated that the Premier League side activated the Spaniard's €18 million release clause and that a medical has already been completed.

- Barcelona are hoping to offload Brazilian goalkeeper Neto to Villarreal, as has been reported by Diario Sport. The 32-year-old is keen to depart in search of more regular first-team minutes, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen currently blocking his path. Barcelona have said they want €8m or the stopper will be staying.

- The Daily Mail reports that Everton boss Rafa Benitez is keen to be reunited with Salomon Rondon, whom he worked with at Newcastle United and Dalian Yifang. However, a deal could prove complicated, as the striker would need to surrender the money he is owed by the Chinese outfit to make the transfer happen.

- Marseille and Lille are among the clubs showing an interest in AS Roma midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, reports Foot Mercato. Roma manager Jose Mourinho is keen to get the Frenchman off the wage bill, so the move is probable. N'Zonzi now needs to decide who he would prefer to join.

-- Lyon have cooled their interest in the Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun and have turned their attention to Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde, as has been reported by Foot Mercato. West Ham United, Stade Rennes, Sevilla FC, Villarreal and even Zenit have all looked at the 27-year-old Laborde without making an offer. It is suggested that Lyon will need to exceed a €20m bid to sign the forward.