The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Madrid eye Haaland with Mbappe

Real Madrid are plotting a double swoop of two of Europe's brightest talents next summer with the idea of having Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe up front.

Marca reports that despite missing out on Mbappe in the recent transfer window, the Meringues will look to recruit the Paris-Saint Germain star on a free transfer if he does not agree to new terms ahead of 2022.

And Carlo Ancelotti's side are also keen on Haaland, who will be available for £64 million at the end of the season due to a release clause in the Borussia Dortmund striker's contract.

The Norway talisman attracted interest from the Premier League over the summer with Manchester City and Chelsea both enquiring about the forward's availability, but teams could be prepared to wait it out with Haaland available for a much more affordable transfer price next year.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

08.41 BST: Villarreal defender Pau Torres says he does not regret turning down a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Torres, 24, has impressed as centre-back last season and lifted the Europa League trophy with Villarreal in May. He has earned 14 caps for Spain.

"I was told about Tottenham's interest, but I always had it clear in my mind that I wanted to continue at Villarreal," the Villarreal-born player said. "My idea was to experience a thrilling season [after qualifying for the Champions League].I wanted to remain home and at Villarreal. It was a quick decision. I'm happy with the decision I've taken. Personally, I have a very beautiful season ahead as it will be my debut in the Champions League.

"It's going to be a demanding season and my aim is to continue to play at the highest level and continue to give joy to our fans."

08.00 BST: Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic joined Besikatas on a season-long loan on Thursday night.

The transfer window closed in Spain on Tuesday but it remains open in Russia and Turkey, allowing Barca to move another player off of their wage bill.

Pjanic, 32, started just six games in LaLiga following his transfer from Juventus last summer.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Cedric Soares is keen to stay at Arsenal despite reports that he was one of a trio of players that was to be moved on from the Emirates. According to Football.London, the defender wants to prove himself at the Gunners despite a mixed start to his career in North London since joining from Southampton in 2020. The 30-year-old has started twice for Arsenal in the Premier League this season as he fights to start in Mikel Arteta's side.

- Former Ligue 1 star Enzo Crivelli could be set for a domestic switch as Antalyaspor continue to monitor the Istanbul Basaksehir forward. That's according to Foot Mercato, who say that discussions between the two Turkish clubs have begun over a loan move, where the window remains open. The 26-year-old struggled to find form during the last campaign, managing just two goals from 36 appearances, but Antalyaspor will be hoping he can return to the form that saw him tally 14 goals in his debut season.

- Lazio could target Nicolas Nkoulou as an alternative to signing David Luiz, reports Calciomercato. Manager Maurizio Sarri is trying to recruit a centre-back from the list of available free agents, and with David Luiz linked with a move back to Brazil, the former Torino star could receive an approach from Le Aquile. The 31-year-old would add vital experience to the backline, having been a key starter in the heart of defence for both Marseille and Torino.

- Spezia star M'Bala Nzola is close to a move to Istanbul Basaksehir, says Fabrizio Romano. The Turkish Super Lig remains one of the few leagues remaining where the transfer window remains open, and that has seen Turkish clubs move quickly to bolster their squads without challenges for signatures from Europe's top leagues. The Angola international scored 11 times in 21 starts for Spezia last season, and is reported to be discussing personal terms with the team.

- Barcelona are close to confirming the signing of 17-year-old Emre Demir. Mundo Deportivo writes that the Blaugrana will pay a €2 million fee to Kayserispor, and that they will also allow the midfielder to stay at the club until he turns 18 in January. The deal is expected to be announced in the coming weeks for the prospect who has made a number of appearances off the bench for the Turkish Super Lig club, scoring once.