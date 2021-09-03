Transfer Talk: Leipzig's Dani Olmo wants new chance at Barcelona

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Olmo hopes for new chance with Barca

Things can move quickly on Deadline Day, but RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo took things a little bit far, as Mundo Deportivo reports that he said yes to joining Barcelona without even looking at the contract terms.

The Catalans are in financial disarray, so the midfielder, who came through La Masia, would have had to take a pay cut, but that didn't matter to him.

The 23-year-old was so keen to join Barca and there could still be a chance of that happening in the future, especially with the Spanish giants being thankful for his attitude to their initial approach.

While Olmo would have liked to move immediately, it is felt that the fact he couldn't merely allows Barcelona, RB Leipzig and the player's representatives to take more time over sorting out a deal that works well for everybody involved.

Alongside the Spain international's ability, the fact he feels the Barcelona club colours is something that is particularly appealing to Joan Laporta, having seen Pep Guardiola's team filled with cules go on to dominate.

It is why he pushed to sign Eric Garcia and even considered bringing in Hector Bellerin -- who is now on loan from Arsenal to Real Betis -- despite already having the right-back spot covered.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale could look to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic as a replacement for Ivan Perisic after the Serbian's move to Lazio fell through, reports Calciomercato. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has already got Joaquin Correa from his former employers on a €5 million loan with a €25m redemption and could leave them frustrated once again.

- Fenerbahce have made an approach to Rafinha's agent to discover more about his situation at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Pedro Almeida. The Brazilian has been left out of the French giants' Champions League squad, which has seemingly been taken as a sign that he might be available.

- Inter Milan considered a move for Giacomo Raspadori but couldn't afford to bring in the 21-year-old as Sassuolo demanded €25m, reports Calciomercato. Inter are already looking into ways they could sign the striker in January, though there is a risk that his price could rise further, as it took him just 32 minutes of the Serie A season to score. With this in mind, Inter are considering including some of their young talents as part of a swap deal.

- Pro Sport are reporting that Hatem Ben Arfa could be set to sign for Romanian side Rapid Bucharesti. Many will have fond memories of the Frenchman, but he is now a free agent after leaving Bordeaux upon the culmination of his contract this summer. It's claimed that Rapid are offering the 34-year-old a one-year contract worth €15,000-per-week with the option of an extra year.

- Brest midfielder Romain Philippotteaux is set to join Dijon on loan for the rest of the season, according to Le10Sport. It is claimed that an option to sign the 33-year-old permanently will be included in the deal. There was also interest from Amiens, Le Havre and Bastia.