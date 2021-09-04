Transfer Talk: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah wants big pay raise to stay at Anfield

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Salah wants new £500,000 per-week contract

The Mirror reports that Mohamed Salah wants £500,000 per week if he is to put pen to paper on a new deal with Liverpool.

The 29-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal, which is worth £200,000 per week, and after 99 Premier League goals, the Egypt international wants terms that better reflect his contributions on the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp's side have handed out a number of contract extensions over the summer after Ibrahima Konate turned out to be the club's only signing of the transfer window, but the terms reported would fall outside of the club's business model.

Currently, Salah shares the second highest-earner spot with Thiago Alcantara, behind Virgil van Dijk, who earns £220,000 per week. And with the winger proving to be an indispensable star since arriving at Anfield in 2017, the negotiations could intensify as the months on the Liverpool frontman's contract continue to tick down.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale are preparing for life without Samir Handanovic with the Italian Serie A 2020-21 champions eyeing a move for Andre Onana. Calciomercato writes that the Ajax goalkeeper has been identified as a replacement on a free transfer, with the 25-year-old's contract set to expire next summer. The Cameroon international will return to action in November after serving his current suspension for doping.

- Rafinha has been linked with a number of clubs over the summer but now looks set to stay with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist says that there is no contact between Fenerbahce and the Brazilian's representatives, with the 28-year-old remaining in Ligue 1 until January.

- Steven N'zonzi's next move has been decided with the former Premier League midfielder arriving in Doha to sign with Al-Raheeb. That's according to Qatari outlet Stad Doha, which exclusively reported the news on Saturday. The France international star spent last season with Rennes where he made 34 league appearances.

- Phil Foden will extend his stay at Manchester City with new terms that see his wages quadrupled, according to the Daily Star. The report claims that the 21-year-old will be offered a six-year contract with wages of £150,000 per week. The new deal comes as a reward after Foden's impressive performances since making his debut in 2017 with consistent form that saw him named as the Premier League's young player of the year last season.

- Fernando Llorente has been offered to Inter as an alternative to Eden Dzeko, writes Calciomercato. The 36-year-old is currently a free agent after a two-year spell in Serie A saw the former Juventus star score four times in spells with Napoli and Udinese. It is reported that the forward is keen to stay in Serie A to continue his career where he can still add value in the right system.