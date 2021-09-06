LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea target Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Chelsea seek Sane from Bayern

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign Germany international Leroy Sane, and is prepared to attempt a swap deal with Bayern Munich, according to the Express.

The Blues boss already has an abundance of attacking talent after adding Romelu Lukaku to his squad in the summer transfer window, but he remains a huge fan of 25-year-old Sane, who has failed to reach his best form since joining Munich in 2020 from Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also said to be interested in his services but it is Chelsea -- who are crucially able to offer Champions League football -- that appear most likely to offer Sane a return to the Premier League.

In order to do so, though, the Blues will need to add a player into the deal. One option, say the Express, is to try and swap Sane for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has long been on Bayern's watch list, and who is unable to get consistent minutes for the west Londoners.

Hakim Ziyech is another option. The Moroccan is another player yet to feature regularly under Tuchel, and he could fit Julian Nagelsmann's system well.

Christian Pulisic is the third player the Express suggest Chelsea would be willing to use in part of a swap deal. The Unted States star has already excelled in the Bundesliga and has had limited opportunities in the Premier League this season.

08.00 BST: Liverpool are prioritsing contract talks with Mohamed Salah, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Anfield stars such as Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all signed new deals in recent weeks, and now attention has turned to the club's main forwards.

The Echo report adds that Salah's wage demands are not as high as £500,000 a week, as has been previously reported.

Salah, 29, has scored 127 goals in 206 games for Liverpool, steering them to Champions League and Premier League glory. The Egypt international and attacking teammates Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all have contracts which expire in 2023.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- After a busy transfer window that has seen them bring in Cristiano Ronaldo alongside new faces Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Manchester United are still on the lookout for a defensive midfield player, and the Manchester Evening News believe Marcelo Brozovic is on their wanted list. The Croatia international -- capped 64 times for his country -- is approaching the end of his contract with Internazionale, and he would be an easier player to sign than, say, West Ham United's Declan Rice, another of United's transfer targets.

- AC Milan have decided not to pursue their interest in FC Porto winger Jesus Corona in January, despite several attempts to assign him in the summer. This is according to Calciomercato, who suggest that after the Rossoneri's biggest bid of £8.5m was rejected, and even though the Mexico star is out of contract at the end of the season, the Italian club have instead decided to focus on Junior Messias instead.

- James Rodriguez has been frozen out at Everton, but Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir have made an offer for the playmaker, according to Footmercato. The Colombia international has a year left on his contract but doesn't appear to feature in new boss Rafa Benitez's plans. The Turkish transfer window remains open, however, and Basaksehir are keen to land the 30-year-old on loan. It is not yet clear whether or not the attacker is keen on a move to Turkey.

- The future of Gedson Fernandes remains up in the air, with Benfica keen to recoup €15 million from Galatasaray before letting him leave for Turkey, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Several clubs had attempted to lure Fernandes with a loan move in the summer, but Benfica rebuffed every approach. The Eagles appear keener to replenish their transfer funds or keep hold of him for another season.

- Borussia Dortmund could end Reinier's loan spell at the club in January, according to Bild. The 19-year-old swapped Real Madrid for Signal Iduna Park on a two-year deal, but he has found game time hard to come by. He has made just 20 appearances in all competitions, starting just once, a six-minute cameo against Bayern Munich. He missed pre-season while playing for Brazil at the Olympic Games, and Dortmund bosses are said to be looking to make a decision on his future in the New Year.