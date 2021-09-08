The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: PSG plotting Rudiger move

Paris Saint-Germain look to be continuing their work in the free transfer market with sporting director Leonardo planning a move for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, according to Le10 Sport.

Chelsea have been working to resolve the Germany international's contract situation for some time, but it appears that he won't sign new terms at Stamford Bridge.

And as time begins to tick down on Rudiger's contract, which ends in 2022, the Ligue 1 club are waiting patiently to acquire the 28-year-old as a free agent after an already busy summer.

The defender has been a vital part of Thomas Tuchel's plans since the former PSG manager arrived in the Premier League, having played every minute of the Blues' campaign so far this season.

But reports say that Rudiger's representatives have "barely touched base" with Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia over a new deal and he is waiting until January when he can open talks with clubs outside England about a move.

08.59 BST: ICYMI - Manchester United remain keen on West Ham United's Declan Rice despite deciding against investing in a midfielder this summer, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward were aware of the clamour among supporters to sign a new midfielder during the transfer window, but sources have told ESPN that a winger and centre-back were identified as the club's primary targets.

The summer budget was spent on winger Jadon Sancho and defender Raphael Varane, while a deal for forward Cristiano Ronaldo was financed with funds from outside the transfer pot.

Sources have told ESPN that a striker and a midfielder are on the list ahead of next summer with England international Rice among a number of options that will be narrowed down over the course of the next 12 months.

It is likely West Ham would have to lower their valuation of the 22-year-old -- who is under contract until 2024 -- which has stood at more than £80m.

08.30 BST: Jesse Lingard has rejected a new contract at Manchester United as he seeks assurances about his first team prospects at Old Trafford, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Lingard has entered the final year of his deal and has been offered fresh terms to extend his stay at the club. However, the England international forward has turned down United's initial approach and is keen to ensure he will get the opportunity to play regularly before making a decision about his future.

If a new contract is not agreed with United, Lingard, who graduated through the academy to make more than 200 senior appearances, will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of the season and can begin negotiating with clubs outside England from January.

The 28-year-old is determined to find regular football in order to keep his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He narrowly missed out on a place in the squad for Euro 2020 as England made it all the way to the final but returned to the team for the 4-0 win over Andorra on Sunday, scoring twice and recording an assist.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Internazionale are looking to sign up multiple key first-team players to new contracts, says Fabrizio Romano. The Serie A Champions are working on deals for Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic. The move comes as the Nerazzurri look to secure their top players after losing both Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi from their title-winning side in the summer.

- The Evening Standard writes that Chelsea will return for Jules Kounde after failing to get a deal completed over the summer transfer window. Tuchel is set to prioritise reinforcements in defence with Thiago Silva in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Kounde has remained in Sevilla's plans, starring in a 1-0 win against Getafe before the international break.

- David Luiz would prefer a move to a club in Europe, according to the latest episode of the Here We Go Podcast. The 34-year-old has been out of contract since the summer after a two-year spell with Arsenal, and despite recent links with Lazio in Serie A, the former Brazil international is yet to sign terms with a new club.

- Galatasaray are working against the deadline to secure a loan move for Nampalys Mendy, according to Footmercato. The Leicester City midfielder is reported to have agreed to terms with the Turkish Super Lig club, but with the window set to close on Wednesday, both sides are now in a race against time to get the deal over the line with a long flight to Istanbul ahead for the Senegal international.

- Stefano Okaka's time in Udinese looks to be over with the striker set to sign with Istanbul Basaksehir, as per Gianluca Di Marzio. The 32-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal with the option of a third. The forward hit four goals in 17 starts in Serie A last season and registered an assist in Udinese's 2-2 draw with Juventus on the opening day of the 2021-22 campaign.