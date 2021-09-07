Transfer Talk: PSG see Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger as fit to bolster defense

PSG are searching for defensive reinforcements and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could be their man. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: PSG plotting Rudiger move

Paris Saint-Germain look to be continuing their work in the free transfer market with sporting director Leonardo planning a move for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, according to Le 10 Sport.

The West London club have been working to resolve the Germany international's contract situation for some time, but there remains little light on the road that leads to new terms at Stamford Bridge.

And as time begins to tick down on the 28-year-old's contract, the Ligue 1 club are waiting patiently with a plot to acquire the centre-back as a free agent after an already busy summer.

The defender has been a vital part of Thomas Tuchel's plans since the former PSG manager arrived in the Premier League, having played every minute of the Blues campaign so far this season.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Internazionale are looking to tie down multiple key first-team players, says Fabrizio Romano. The Serie A Champions are working on new deals for Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic. The move comes as the Nerazzurri look to secure first-teamers to long-term deals after losing both Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi from their title-winning side in the summer.

- The Evening Standard writes that Chelsea will return for Jules Kounde after failing to get a deal completed over the summer transfer window. Tuchel is set to prioritise reinforcements in defence with Thiago Silva in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. The France international has remained in Sevilla's plans, starring in a 1-0 win against Getafe before the international break.

- David Luiz would prefer a move to a club in Europe, according to the latest episode of the Here We Go Podcast. The 34-year-old has been out of contract since the summer after a two-year spell with Arsenal, and despite recent links with Lazio in Serie A, the former Brazil international is yet to sign terms with a new club.

- Galatasaray are working against the deadline to secure a loan move for Nampalys Mendy, according to Foot Mercato. The Leicester City midfielder is reported to have agreed to terms with the Turkish Super Lig club, but with the window set to close on Wednesday, both sides are now in a race against time to get the deal over the line with a long flight to Istanbul ahead for the Senegal international.

- Stefano Okaka's time in Udinese looks to be over with the striker set to sign with Istanbul Basaksehir, as per Gianluca Di Marzio. The 32-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal with the option of a third. The forward hit four goals in 17 starts in Serie A last season and registered an assist in Udinese's 2-2 draw with Juventus on the opening day of the 21/22 campaign.