The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Madrid eye Lewandowski if no Haaland

Real Madrid will pursue Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski if the club falls short in their pursuit of Erling Haaland next summer, according to AS.

The Poland international star is the latest player to be added to the shortlist at the Santiago Bernabeu as the club continues to plot an injection of investment to improve the squad's starting XI.

It has been reported that the club will prioritise moves for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Haaland, but with the Borussia Dortmund frontman set to be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war, Los Blancos see the Bayern sharpshooter Lewandowski as an ideal alternative.

The 33-year-old Ballon d'Or contender is still firing on all cylinders for the German club, breaking Gerd Muller's 49-year record by scoring 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- PSG's business isn't over yet with Nuno Mendes reportedly on the way to the Parc des Princes to complete a loan deal. Fabrizio Romano says that the club have agreed a €7 million loan fee which includes a €40m buy option. The Portugal international was highly sought-after throughout the summer, with Manchester City one of the clubs who look to have missed out on the defender.

- Former Liverpool defender Steven Caulker is set to join Gaziantep from fellow Turkish club Fenerbahce, writes NTV Spor. The centre-back will join on a loan deal after failing to nail down a place in the first team since joining the Yellow Canaries from Alanyaspor. The 29-year-old enjoyed some of his career's best form in the Turkish Super Lig last season, helping his side to a top-seven finish after spending some time at the top of the table.

- Manchester City are keen on AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, according to Manchester Evening News. Pep Guardiola currently has one first-team left-back at his disposal in Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Benjamin Mendy's legal proceedings still ongoing. The 23-year-old Hernandez enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, registering seven goals and five assists across 33 games in Serie A.

- Arsenal could look to recall Miguel Azeez from his loan move at Portsmouth to help with squad depth when the African Cup of Nations takes place, according to Football.London. The tournament is set to take place in January which will force a number of the stars from the Premier League away on international duty. It is reported that a clause was inserted into the deal to allow the highly-rated 18-year-old to return to the Emirates if required by Mikel Arteta.

- Ousmane Dembele is attracting interest from Juventus as the club continue to rebuild after Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United. Calciomercato writes that the Old Lady are keen to add a forward in January, and see the France international as a strong fit. Despite reports that the 24-year-old would sign a new deal with Barcelona, the Blaugrana are yet to finalise a deal that would see Dembele remain at Camp Nou beyond next summer.