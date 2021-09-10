The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Dortmund dig in heels on Bellingham approaches

Borussia Dortmund are set to reject any approach for wonderkid Jude Bellingham, despite interest from Liverpool, according to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be monitoring the England international with a potential move for a transfer next summer to help bolster his midfield options.

The 18-year-old's contract still has four years left on it with no release clause involved, allowing the Bundesliga club to potentially stand strong on their stance of not losing the midfielder.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City last season for roughly £20 million after becoming the Blues' youngest ever player to represent the club at just 16 years old.

Since then, he has been involved in Gareth Southgate's squads, making his England debut in November of 2020 and making three appearances at the European Championship.

As for Liverpool, Klopp lost Georginio Wijnaldum on a free at the end of his contract in the summer and was not able to find a replacement in the transfer market but has since been linked with a few to fill that void.

Bellingham has experience playing with Liverpool players in the England side, most recently lining up with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson in midfield at Wembley against Andorra.

09.47 BST: Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler says he would like to remain at the club beyond June 2023, when his contract expires.

Soler, 24, is in his sixth season at Valencia. He has attracted the attention of several clubs this summer. He won silver at the Olympics this summer with the national team and has started in Spain's last three World Cup qualifiers, scoring two goals.

"There has been interest but no offers," Soler said. "I would like to continue but you never know in football what can happen from one year to the next.

"I have a contract until 2023 and I'm calm. Whatever we have to discuss about contract extensions, it will be done in due time. I've been 17 at this club 17 years, since I was seven. I've always dreamed of playing for Valencia."

09.00 BST: Chelsea are set to revive their interest in Jules Kounde during the January transfer window if Sevilla lower their asking price back to around €50 million, where the two clubs almost found an agreement this summer, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

At the start of the summer, Sevilla were insisting any interested clubs had to meet Kounde's €80m buyout clause but that stance softened as the window wore on.

Sources told ESPN that Kounde is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge and the 22-year-old is believed to have agreed the framework of a four or five-year contract.

Chelsea remain interested in pursuing an agreement but continue to be reluctant to pay Kounde's €80m buyout clause. They will, however, return in January if there are signs Sevilla are willing to revive negotiations at the reduced figure.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is set to sign a new contract for the Serie A club but could still leave before the new expiry date, writes Calciomercato. The 21-year-old was linked with a flurry of clubs over the summer transfer market but opted to stay with his current team. The reported new deal is set to run until 2025 and would make Vlahovic the highest earner in the club's history, earning nearly €5m-a-year including bonuses. However, a release clause of €80m is set to be included and could result in his exit.

- Liverpool have entered the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie with a potential swap deal involving Thiago Alcantara going the other way. That is according to Calciomercato, which reports that the Reds have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain in looking at a move for the Ivory Coast international. The 24-year-old only has one-year left on his current deal, meaning the Rossoneri could be set to lose the midfielder for nothing. Non-Serie A sides would be able to sign him on a pre-contract agreement this January.

- Everton are monitoring Burnley winger Dwight McNeil ahead of a potential move to Merseyside according to the Liverpool Echo. New Toffees boss Rafa Benitez was interested in the England youth international this summer according to the report but was ultimately restricted by the club's finances for a move to materialise. Therefore, the attention switches to future transfer windows as well as the development of McNeil in the coming season.

- After securing one RB Leipzig star in the shape of Marcel Sabitzer, Bayern Munich are eyeing up another in Konrad Laimer. That is according to Calciomercato, which reports that the Bundesliga champions are hoping to add the midfielder to their ranks. The Austria international played every single game for his country at the European Championships, bagging one assist with fellow compatriot Sabitzer mirroring those stats in the competition too.