TOP STORY: Dortmund dig in heels on Bellingham approaches

Borussia Dortmund are set to reject any approach for wonderkid Jude Bellingham, despite interest from Liverpool, according to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be monitoring the England international with a potential move for a transfer next summer to help bolster his midfield options.

The 18-year-old's contract still has four years left on it with no release clause involved, allowing the Bundesliga club to potentially stand strong on their stance of not losing the midfielder.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City last season for roughly £20 million after becoming the Blues' youngest ever player to represent the club at just 16-years-old. The move was a world record transfer fee for a 17-year-old.

Since then, he has been involved in Gareth Southgate's squads, making his England debut in November of 2020 and making three appearances at the European Championships.

As for Liverpool, Klopp lost Georginio Wijnaldum on a free at the end of his contract in the summer and was not able to find a replacement in the transfer market but has since been linked with a few to fill that void.

Bellingham has experience playing with Liverpool players in the England side, most recently lining up with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson in midfield at Wembley against Andorra.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are eyeing a move for 20-year-old striker Agustin Alvarez, according to Spanish outlet AS. The report states Los Blancos are interested in the youngster as they continue their search for promising talent in the international markets. He currently plays for Uruguayan side Penarol in the first division. Alvarez made his international debut for Uruguay on Monday against Bolivia, where he also scored in a 4-2 victory.

- Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is set to sign a new contract for the Serie A club but could still leave before the new expiry date, writes Calciomercato. The 21-year-old was linked with a flurry of clubs over the summer transfer market but opted to stay with his current team. The reported new deal is set to run until 2025 and would make Vlahovic the highest earner in the club's history, earning nearly €5m-a-year including bonuses. However, a release clause of €80m is set to be included and could result in his exit.

- Liverpool have entered the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie with a potential swap deal involving Thiago Alcantara going the other way. That is according to Calciomercato, which reports that the Reds have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain in looking at a move for the Ivory Coast international. The 24-year-old only has one-year left on his current deal, meaning the Rossoneri could be set to lose the midfielder for nothing. Non-Serie A sides would be able to sign him on a pre-contract agreement this January.

- Everton are monitoring Burnley winger Dwight McNeil ahead of a potential move to Merseyside according to the Liverpool Echo. New Toffees boss Rafa Benitez was interested in the England youth international this summer according to the report but was ultimately restricted by the club's finances for a move to materialise. Therefore, the attention switches to future transfer windows as well as the development of McNeil in the coming season.

- After securing one RB Leipzig star in the shape of Marcel Sabitzer, Bayern Munich are eyeing up another in Konrad Laimer. That is according to Calciomercato, which reports that the Bundesliga champions are hoping to add the midfielder to their ranks. The Austria international played every single game for his country at the European Championships, bagging one assist with fellow compatriot Sabitzer mirroring those stats in the competition too.