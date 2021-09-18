The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Man Utd have inside track for Bellingham

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham, according to the Sun.

The report states that the Red Devils' attempts to impress the midfielder began before his move from Birmingham City to the Bundesliga side, which laid the foundation for a future move to Old Trafford.

The teenager was given plenty of special treatment back in April 2020, as Sir Alex Ferguson took he and his family on a tour of United's training ground, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also spent time with him in an effort to persuade him to join United.

While the lure of immediately being able to play games saw Bellingham make the move to Dortmund, it is suggested that the treatment he received has made a lasting impression on the 18-year-old.

Bellingham has certainly had that playing time, using it to impress in the Bundesliga and Champions League, to the point where he is now an England international.

Those performances also mean Man United isn't the only massive club looking to sign Bellingham, as Chelsea and Manchester City are also monitoring him.

It has previously been reported that any club who wants to bring him in would need to pay at least €100m.

If United are willing to pay that, their previous conduct regarding Bellingham could work in their favour.

Jude Bellingham has become one of the top transfer targets for English clubs. TUR/BSR Agency/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale are looking into the possibility of a January move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, as reported by Calciomercato. They are hoping to negotiate a loan deal with redemption rights. The Dutchman has struggled to get game time since his move from Ajax Amsterdam to Old Trafford, and the Scudetto winners were even thinking of making enquiries last January. There will be no chance of a deal if he starts getting into the team, but that currently seems unlikely.

- Crystal Palace are showing interest in signing Orlando City SC striker Daryl Dike, but are put off by the asking price of £18 million, according to the Sun. The United Stats player impressed during his loan spell at Barnsley this term, adding three goals and an assist in eight games since returning to Major League Soccer. However, Palace are looking for somebody who can grow into the team rather than starting straight away, and don't feel Orlando's demands suit somebody of that status.

- After Juventus beat AC Milan to the signing of Kaio Jorge, Tuttosport are stating that the two Italian giants could face another battle for Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic. La Viola are demanding at least €40m for the Serbian, which was too much for either side during the summer, but they could both be in a position to pay that by next year. That price, however, could be set to rise further if he impresses again this term.

- Southampton are targeting Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter, with their top scout having checked on him last week and intending to monitor him for the rest of the year, according to the Sun. The Saints are in the market for domestic bargains and it is suggested that the Tigers might need to offload him for the funds in January or the summer.

- Ferencvaros have announced that they have signed 32-year-old attacking midfielder and winger Marko Marin. The former Germany international has represented the likes of Chelsea, Sevilla FC , Werder Bremen and Anderlecht during his career.