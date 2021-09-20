The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Liverpool, Chelsea monitoring Coman

Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Kingsley Coman, as the France winger is tipped to leave Bayern Munich, says The Mirror.

The two Premier League sides were interested in the 25-year-old during the summer transfer window, but were put off by the €100 million demands coming from Bavaria.

Coman's deal with Bayern runs until the summer of 2023, but he has already spoken of his desire to feel more appreciated at the Allianz Arena or search for pastures new.

Having played for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern, giants of the French, Italian and German games, it now seems as though he could be moving to a big club in England.

Former Bayern sporting director Christian Nerlinger has previously told BILD TV that he thinks the winger will leave Bayern before the option is there to depart for free.

That would make financial sense for the Bundesliga champions, especially as Coman is yet to start or contribute to a goal in any competition this term. He is now set to be out until October due to discovering a cardiac arrhythmia, which led to him having a minor heart operation after suffering from shortness of breath.

08.30 BST: Rayo Vallecano coach Andoni Iraola has spoken about the impact of Radamel Falcao at the club.

The Colombia forward joined Rayo as a free agent on transfer deadline day after terminating his contract with Galatasaray. The 35-year-old's arrival has been greeted with enormous enthusiasm from the fans and Falcao made his Rayo debut in Saturday's 3-0 win over Getafe, taking just 10 minutes to score.

"He is a player who has achieved many things in his career," Iraola said. "Half of the questions I am asked are about him. It is normal. Rayo does not usually have players with this history."

Asked about Falcao's signing, he said: "There wasn't much time to give an opinion as everything happened very fast in the last few hours of the transfer window. From the start, he has come to help the team, wanting to adapt quickly and that process is going very fast. We are aware of Radamel's quality. Of his rapport with goal. We need to make the most of that."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Diario Sport have shown that there is no need for Barcelona to be concerned about Ansu Fati's contract situation, pointing to a clause in his deal. The original contract will only run until the summer of 2022, but the Catalan club already have an option to extend it until June 2023, and have until June 12 to reach a new agreement with the talented youngster. However, the report says that things won't drag on anywhere near that long.

- AS Roma are making moves to secure the future of their midfield, according to Tuttomercatoweb, starting by bringing in Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach. The Serie A club are also looking to extend the contracts of players who are already there. Lorenzo Pellegrini is seen as a priority due to his deal coming to its culmination in June, while they are already looking to put an extra two years on Jordan Veretout's contract, which is set to end in 2024.

- Internazionale are looking to extend centre-back Milan Skriniar's contract, as has been reported by Calciomercato. The Slovakia international has played every minute this term for the Scudetto winners, and his deal comes to an end in the summer of 2023. It is even suggested that securing a longer deal for the 26-year-old has become one of the Nerazzurri's priorities.

- Mohamed Bayo has impressed since going up to Ligue 1 with Clermont Foot, and it seems as though the striker will be rewarded with a new contract, with his deal ending in 2023, as is being reported by Le10 Sport. The 23-year-old's form has also caught the eye of some bigger clubs and it is reported that Clermont would be willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old next summer.