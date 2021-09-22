Shaka Hislop speaks after Man City recorded just one shot on target in their 0-0 draw vs. Southampton. (1:53)

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Man City eye move for Oyarzabal

Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal, says TEAMtalk.

Oyarzabal, 24, has scored four goals in five games for Sociedad so far this season and has the club battling at the top of the LaLiga table.

The report states that "City and Pep Guardiola are long-term admirers of Oyarzabal, and have spoken to Sociedad on a number of occasions." Two years ago they apparently considered him when looking for a replacement for Leroy Sane for €45m in July 2020, but nothing came of their interest.

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the Spain international in the past, but Guardiola is looking to boost his attacking options after Sergio Aguero left for Barcelona this summer and Oyarzabal can play up front or out wide. He also reportedly has an €80m release clause.

LIVE BLOG

09.46 BST: Real Madrid certainly have plenty of attacking options, but that doesn't bode well for Marco Asensio.

Asensio, 25, is seemingly behind Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Gareth Bale, Rodrygo Goes and Lucas Vazquez in the race for a spot in the first-team and the Spain winger has not started any of the club's six games to date.

Marca reports that there is "tension" over his future, with boss Carlo Ancelotti less impressed that previous manager Zinedine Zidane.

09.35 BST: Arsenal are to propose a swap deal involving midfielder Granit Xhaka for Juventus' Weston McKennie, says Tuttojuve.

Xhaka almost left the Gunners for Roma this summer but the two clubs couldn't agree a fee. He signed a new contract but only to protect his value and is still expected to leave at some point in the coming year.

Tottenham have been linked with U.S. international McKennie, who has slipped down the pecking order under new Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, but now London rivals Arsenal could be set to muddy the waters.

09.02 BST: Tottenham Hotspur head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said there are "so many problems that we have to solve" after a difficult start to the season but denied Harry Kane continues to be affected by his failed move to Manchester City.

Spurs have suffered consecutive 3-0 Premier League defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea with Kane a peripheral figure in both matches.

Nuno has also had to contend with a variety of issues including a lengthy injury list and three players -- Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez -- breaking club rules to represent their countries during the recent international break.

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday's defeat to Chelsea, Nuno said there were a variety of "problems" to contend with and when speaking on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Spurs' Carabao Cup third round trip to his former club Wolves, the 47-year-old was asked to elaborate.

"'Problems' that are public," he began. "'Problems' is the situation that the momentum that we are," he said. "'Problems' is what we suffer during the international break.

"'Problems' is the absence of players. 'Problems' is that we have to improve the level of performance. 'Problems' is we concede goals from set-pieces, that we played so good in the first half and then we are not able to sustain. So many problems that we have to solve."

08.30 BST: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is expected to remain in charge for Thursday's trip to Cadiz, but the club are exploring options to replace him, sources told ESPN.

Koeman's position was further weakened by Monday's 1-1 draw at Camp Nou against Granada in LaLiga, which followed last week's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Sources explain that president Joan Laporta held an hour long emergency meeting with his board of directors after the Granada game as the doubts regarding Koeman's suitability continue.

However, the lack of alternatives available is preventing Laporta from making a rash decision before Barca travel to Cadiz, where they lost in the league last season. The president doesn't want an interim option, someone to come in for a few months or until the end of the season; he would like to appoint someone capable of building a long-term project at the club.

PAPER GOSSIP

- If Bayern Munich seek to bring in Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, they will need to pay at least €100m, according to AS. The 18-year-old's contract runs through 2026, but the report states that a move could happen in 2023. While Bayern reportedly has a presumptive agreement with Hans Wirtz, Florian's father and agent, it is still likely that any club signing the youngster will need to pay a hefty sum. And Bayern could also have a problem persuading Wirtz to join them even if they do offer enough to turn Leverkusen heads because the player has already admitted that he always dreamed of playing for Barcelona when he was growing up and "that hasn't changed."

- Dean Henderson has asked for a January loan move away from Manchester United, as has been reported by the Sun. The Old Trafford academy graduate had been aiming to become the Red Devils' No. 1 goalkeeper, but suffered from the effects of a COVID-19 bout and was left unable to play. With David de Gea taking his chance to show he should be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's main man -- notably saving Mark Noble's late penalty in win over West Ham United -- Henderson is now looking for a temporary move to get more minutes.

- Alexis Sanchez will be allowed to leave Internazionale during the January transfer window, as has been reported by Calciomercato. The Chile international winger, who is yet to start a game for Inter this term, is said to favour Marseille, Real Betis and Sevilla as his next destination upon leaving San Siro.

- During his loan spell from AC Milan to Torino, Tommaso Pobega has impressed so much that Il Toro are already trying to sign him permanently, reports Calciomercato. However, there is currently frustration for the Serie A side, as there is no option in the loan deal to make it a permanent one. Still, they are hoping to open up negotiations.

- West Ham United have confirmed that Winston Reid has left the club by mutual consent, after an 11-year stay with the Hammers. This agreement will leave the 33-year-old defender free to find a new club where he can get game time, having spent time on loan at Sporting Kansas City and Brentford last term.

- Free agent Clement Grenier has had interest from all across Europe, especially Italy and Spain, after leaving Stade Rennais, reports Foot Mercato. There has also been contact with Ligue 1 teams and the midfielder is said to be of interest to clubs in Major League Soccer and in Qatar, but the 30-year-old would need to wait until January, which could prove too long for him.