The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Bayern may need €100m for Wirtz

If Bayern Munich seek to bring in Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, they will need to pay at least €100 million, according to AS.

Bayern's interest was already known, and will only be growing, as the third-youngest Germany international ever already has four goals and four assists from five games across the Bundesliga and Europa League.

The 18-year-old's contract runs through 2026, but the report states that a move could happen in 2023. While Bayern reportedly has a presumptive agreement with Hans Wirtz, Florian's father and agent, it is still likely that any club signing the youngster will need to pay a hefty sum.

The initial €80m that Chelsea paid Bayer for Kai Havertz's transfer in 2020 is playing a part in the logic behind that sum, as the Bundesliga side are well aware that Wirtz could go on to surpass the man who scored in the Champions League final.

Bayern could also have a problem persuading Wirtz to join them even if they do offer enough to turn Leverkusen heads. That is because Wirtz has already admitted that he always dreamed of playing for Barcelona when he was growing up and "that hasn't changed."

Florian Wirtz is a Bundesliga talent to keep an eye on. Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Dean Henderson has asked for a January loan move away from Manchester United, as has been reported by the Sun. The Old Trafford academy graduate had been aiming to become the Red Devils' No. 1, but suffered from the effects of a coronavirus diagnosis and was left unable to play. With David De Gea taking his chance to show he should be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's main man -- notably saving Mark Noble's late penalty in win over West Ham United -- Henderson is now looking for a temporary move to get more minutes.

- During his loan spell from AC Milan to Torino, Tommaso Pobega has impressed so much that Il Toro are already trying to sign him permanently, reports Calciomercato. However, there is currently frustration for the Serie A side, as there is no option in the loan deal to make it a permanent one. Still, they are hoping to open up negotiations.

- West Ham United have confirmed that Winston Reid has left the club by mutual consent, after an 11-year stay with the Hammers. This agreement will leave the 33-year-old free to find a new club where he can get game time, having spent time on loan at Sporting Kansas City and Brentford last term.

- Alexis Sanchez will be allowed to leave Internazionale during the January transfer window, as has been reported by Calciomercato. The Chilean, who is yet to start a game for Inter this term, is said to favour Marseille, Real Betis and Sevilla as his next destination upon leaving San Siro.

- Free agent Clement Grenier has had interest from all across Europe, especially Italy and Spain, after leaving Stade Rennais, reports Foot Mercato. There has also been contact with Ligue 1 teams and the midfielder is said to be of interest to clubs in Major League Soccer and in Qatar, but the 30-year-old would need to wait until January, which could prove too long for him to wait.