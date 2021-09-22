Janusz Michallik discusses the benefits for both Arsenal and Juventus should they decide to swap Granit Xhaka and Weston McKennie. (1:52)

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Dortmund see Chiesa as Haaland replacement

Borussia Dortmund will move for Juventus star Federico Chiesa as a replacement for Erling Haaland next summer, according to Calciomercato.

Chiesa was a standout performer at Euro 2020 after helping Italy win the tournament, but Juventus could demand a club record fee if they are to part ways with one of the brightest talents in world football.

The Serie A side has reportedly rejected a number of approaches for Chiesa, with Chelsea and Liverpool rumoured to be have been prepared to pay around €100 million during the summer.

But if Dortmund decide to transfer Haaland at the end of this campaign, then the Bundesliga club may have sufficent funds to go for Chiesa. Among the teams that have been on the radar for Haaland's signature are the major Premier League clubs and Real Madrid.

Federico Chiesa could demand a high transfer fee if any club wants to sign the Juventus star. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- The race for Luka Jovic is heating up with Serie A clubs reported to be interested in a move for the forward's services, according to Calciomercato. Juventus, Internazionale and AC Milan could all look to acquire a striker in the winter window, and with reports on Wednesday claiming that the Real Madrid star could leave in January, a queue could begin to form for the former Eintracht Frankfurt frontman.

- Benfica are keen to move Gabriel on at the next transfer window, according to O Jogo. The Portuguese media outlet reports that the midfielder is not in manager Jorge Jesus' plans for the future.The 28-year-old is yet to be involved this season, last featuring in a 2-0 win over Estoril in March.

- Ronald Koeman could be dismissed if Barcelona are defeated by Cadiz, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana manager has been under pressure since some members of the board were reported to have lost patience with the manager. Koeman refused to take questions from the media on Wednesday but did ask to be given more time to rebuild the team following a summer of upheaval at Camp Nou.

- A contract extension for Liverpool's Naby Keita may not be as close as it has been previously thought, according to Bild reporter Christian Falk. Talks with the Guinea international could be delayed with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, as Jurgen Klopp's side continues to be in the hunt for a future coup of Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham.

- Tottenham Hotspur will move for Fiorentina playmaker Dusan Vlahovic in January, reports Calciomercato. The Premier League club could face a battle against Atletico Madrid and Juventus to acquire the in-demand Serbian star, who is yet to agree to a new contract regarding a release clause. A fee in the region of €70m-€80m is reported to be the demands of the Viola.