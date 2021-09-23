The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Barca look to City's Torres to invigorate attack

Barcelona are hoping to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City, despite seeing an offer rejected during the summer, according to The Sun.

They had previously been hoping to take the Spaniard on loan with the promise of making the move permanent, but that idea was laughed off by Pep Guardiola and the Man City hierarchy.

The former Valencia man wasn't always a regular feature in the team last season, but has done enough to impress Guardiola.

This term, the 21-year-old has taken on a more prominent role, scoring three goals in all competitions so far.

While this likely makes a move more difficult for Barcelona to complete, it is seemingly not putting them off trying to make it happen.

The plan is to go back in for the forward during the summer transfer window, with the Catalan giants' new chief executive Mateu Alemany knowing him well from their time at the Mestalla.

This is deemed especially important as Barcelona's squad is currently in need of added attacking quality, after Lionel Messi went to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and was then followed out of Camp Nou by Antoine Griezmann, who joined Atletico Madrid.

Considering their financial difficulties, it will be interesting to see how Barcelona, who were held to a second-straight draw from a bottom club in LaLiga on Thursday, plan on making this move work.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are showing an interest in signing Anderlecht attacking midfielder Yari Verschaeren, having previously brought in Alexis Saelemaekers from the Belgian club, reports Calciomercato. The 20-year-old has already been looked at by Paris Saint-Germain, but Milan have been targeting the player who has a €10 million valuation, for weeks.

- Marca is reporting that Barcelona could be looking to offload Philippe Coutinho during the January transfer window. The Brazilian has struggled ever since moving to Camp Nou, and it now seems that teenagers Gavi and Yusuf Demir are ahead of him in the pecking order after they were picked to start against Cadiz in Thursday's goalless draw.

- Clubs in England, Germany and Italy are looking at FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi, according to Calciomercato. The 18-year-old has an impressive record of 12 goals and two assists in 24 MLS games this term, so it should no surprise that clubs are hoping to add him to the list of U.S. talents plying their trade in Europe.

- Aston Villa are offering young striker Cameron Archer a new contract to prevent him quitting the club in January, as has been reported by Football Insider. His current deal runs out in the summer of 2022, with clubs across the Premier League and Europe waiting to contact him -- those from overseas are allowed to at the end of the year. The hope is that an improved deal will help to keep him at Villa Park.

- Saudi Pro League side Al-Raed have confirmed the signing of 33-year-old striker Eder on their official channels. The man best known for scoring Portugal's winning goal at Euro 2016 had been a free agent after the culmination of his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow.