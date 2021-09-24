The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Man City joins Mbappe race?

It has long been presumed that Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain, but could Manchester City might have something to say about that?

According to the The Transfer Window podcast, City owner Sheikh Mansour has issued a mandate to make the 22-year-old their latest signing "at any cost."

The Frenchman will be a free agent when his contract runs out at the end of season, and while Los Blancos tried to sign him this summer, Man City are willing to swoop in the World Cup winner.

City's unsuccessful pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane during the summer was well documented, but it seems attention has now turned to Mbappe.

It has been felt that City are missing a true striker in the absence of Sergio Aguero, who is now at Barcelona. Guardiola has said that he's happy with his squad despite the lack of an Aguero replacement, though it now seems that City will still be pushing for a big signing in the winter.

Real Madrid are also desperate to sign Mbappe, as they dream of recruiting both the Frenchman and Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland.

Could Kylian Mbappe's future involve Manchester City? Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Theo Hernandez is ready to commit his long-term future to AC Milan, as he feels it is the best place for him to keep growing, reports AS. The Frenchman's deal runs until 2024, and while negotiations haven't started yet, there is expected to be an offer of a new contract coming soon -- something he will be more than happy to receive.

- In an interview with De Telegraaf, 25-year-old goalkeeper Andre Onana has suggested that he could still sign a contract extension with Ajax Amsterdam, as his deal ends in the summer of 2022. This comes despite speculation that the Cameroon international would leave, after the Eredivisie champions signed Remko Pasveer. Onana has been linked with a move to Internazionale, Nice, and Lyon.

- Having already signed James Rodriguez from Everton, Qatari side Al-Rayyan is now set to move for AS Roma midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, reports Calciomercato. This is their third attempt to sign the Frenchman, who could now agree to a move ahead of their deadline of Sept. 30th. This comes after he turned down a three-year contract at Benfica.

- Rangers attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi has dismissed reports linking him with a January move to Roma, as reported by Sky Sports. When asked about his future, the Romania international replied: "After five days there is another game. I am fully concentrated on Rangers. I don't think right now is the moment to talk about transfers. The transfer window just ended so there is no point talking about transfers."

- As reported by The Chronicle, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce admitted that Sean Longstaff's future rests in the hands of those above him, as the midfielder's contract comes to an end in the summer amid interest from Everton. When asked about the academy graduate, Bruce said: "There's nothing I can do with anybody that gets linked. Sean is playing very well at the moment. I have been very, very pleased with him. So as far as I am aware, the contract details, we understand, that is for other people to sort out."