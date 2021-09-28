Kalvin Phillips could be at the top of Manchester United's transfer hit list next summer. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe!

TOP STORY: Man Utd turn to Leeds' Phillips

Having long been linked with West Ham United's Declan Rice, Manchester United are now turning their attention to Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, according to The Daily Star.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make a holding midfielder the priority next summer, and the Red Devils may abandon their interest in Rice with the Hammers' £90 million transfer valuation more than United are willing to pay.

With Liverpool reportedly the favourites to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, Phillips is Man United's new target.

But they could have trouble persuading Phillips to leave Elland Road for Old Trafford. The 25-year-old is a Leeds fan born and bred, and moving to the club's arch rivals would be controversial. He has a contract that runs until 2024 and is valued in the region of £60m.

Man United have attracted Leeds stars such as Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith in the Premier League era.

09.57 BST: Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi is on the verge of signing for Qatari club Al Rayyan, according to Calciomercato.

Nzonzi's contract with Roma expires next summer, and he has not made an appearance for Jose Mourinho's side this season.

The 32-year-old has until Sept. 30 to secure a deal to Al Rayyan, who last week signed James Rodriguez from Everton, before the transfer deadline.

09.00 BST: Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe "sees himself at Real Madrid," according to Spanish sport daily AS.

Mbappe was seen on camera complaining while sat on the bench after being substituted during PSG's 2-0 win over Montpellier at the weekend that his teammate, Neymar, didn't pass to him enough.

AS now reports that "his latest row with Neymar and criticism from the fans and press have strengthened his idea of signing for Real Madrid in January."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Ajax have contacted the representatives of FC Dallas youngster Ricardo Pepi, according to journalist Chris Smith. The 18-year-old has shown promise in Major League Soccer, registering 12 goals and two assists in 24 appearances, while he scored a goal and provided two assists on his international debut for the United States against Honduras earlier this month.

- Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard, reports Calciomercato. There will be competition for the 21-year-old, though, as Inter Milan and Juventus are also looking at the Denmark international, who impressed at Euro 2020.

- In an interview with Diario Sport, Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo says he one day hopes to return to play for Barcelona. The 26-year-old said: "It's something I thought, that when I left it was a see you later, not a goodbye. I was there eight years. I'm very happy at Benfica, I feel important here. But it's clear Barcelona is my home and I have a lot of love for it." Grimaldo started out at Valencia before moving to Barca in 2008, spending eight years with the club before moving to Benfica. However, he never appeared in Barca's first team, playing 92 games for the "B" team.

- AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants a new midfielder and Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele could be the man to come in, according to Calciomercato. It's reported Mourinho wants a player with athleticism and that the Frenchman is seen as a good fit -- though his contract with Spurs runs until 2025. Ndombele, 24, had a frosty relationship with Mourinho when they were together at Spurs.

- Barcelona are set to start work on a new contract for Ansu Fati, according to Diario Sport, with the 18-year-old having scored on Sunday in a triumphant return from a knee injury that kept out 10 months. His last renewal was signed in December 2019, and there is a recognition that his heightened status within the club means they have to make an effort to review the agreement.