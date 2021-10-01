Transfer Talk: Manchester City keeping tabs on Villarreal's Pau Torres

Pau Torres is a reported transfer target of the Premier League's Manchester City. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Man City monitoring Villarreal's Torres

Manchester City are keen on a move for Villarreal star Pau Torres, with reports in Spain revealing that Pep Guardiola has tracked the centre-back for a long time.

Marca writes that the club spoke to the Spain international's representatives in the summer over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium, with the City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, involved in the potential deal.

But with the 24-year-old committing his immediate future to the club that he has been at since 2002, any move could be delayed until the end of the season.

The Premier League side are the latest club to be involved in the chase for Torres, who rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspurs in the summer, while also being placed on the radar of both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Talk surrounding Donny van de Beek has seen the Manchester United star linked with a move to Juventus or AC Milan. That's according to Calciomercato, which writes that both Serie A clubs are tracking the midfielder, who is also receiving interest from Spain. The 24-year-old joined Old Trafford in 2020, but he has since been unable to nail down a regular place in the first team, leading to notable frustration when substituted against Villarreal.

- Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma is continued to attract interest with Leeds United monitoring the former Bournemouth winger, writes Football Insider. The 24-year-old was a standout performer against Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday when scouts from Liverpool were also rumoured to be in attendance. The LaLiga forward has contributed to four goals in his past six games.

- Former Southampton star Gaston Ramirez is set to continue his career with Al-Nassr, according to Nicolo Schira. The 30-year-old, who spent the past four seasons in the Serie A with Sampdoria, is reported to have agreed to a three-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. The former Uruguay international scored 14 goals and assisted 18 during his time with the Blucerchiati.

- Everton are considering a January move for Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff, writes the Independent. The Merseyside club was reported to have an interest in Allan Saint-Maximin, but with the Magpies unlikely to sell for anything less than a substantial fee, Longstaff is seen as a more realistic acquisition in the winter. The 23-year-old scored in the Magpies' recent 1-1 draw against Watford.

- Arsenal technical director Edu will scout Yves Bissouma when the Gunners take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening, says the Express. The North London club is reported to have genuine interest in the Seagulls midfielder, who has helped his side to sixth place in the Premier League campaign so far this season, but the Mali international is facing a race to be fit for the game after a recent injury kept him out of Brighton's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.