The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers.

TOP STORY: Haaland's Dortmund exit far from certain

Erling Haaland is one of the biggest names in world football at the moment, and, as you might have heard, that has most definitely extended to the transfer market.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been linked to pretty much every one of the world's biggest clubs ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among the most prominent in these discussions.

However, while speaking to Sport Bild on "Die Lage der Liga," Jan Aage Fjortoft suggested that the Norway international could still stay put for longer than many are expecting.

There has been plenty of discussion around the reported €75 million release clause in his contract that comes into effect in the summer, while his deal comes to an end in 2022.

Although that somewhat forces the Bundesliga side's hand, Haaland is still very much able to turn down any moves that come his way.

Speaking on the show, he said: "I think the Haaland team and the family don't know where he's going either. Because the football world is changing. There are so many things that affect that. They don't know where he will play in the 2021-22 season."

He then added: "Haaland and his team are always looking for development. And if that is the case in Dortmund, then he will stay there."

There will likely be plenty of tempting offers, but Haaland's future is definitely still in his own hands -- and staying at Westfalenstadion remains a legitimate option, according the report.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fiorentina chairman Rocco Commisso is beginning to have concerns about whether star striker Dusan Vlahovic actually intends on extending his contract that comes to an end in 2023, as has been reported by Sky Sports Italia. The Serbian has received plenty of interest from big-name clubs in recent months, but La Viola are doing all they can to keep him, offering a renewal of €4m-per-season and an €80m release clause. However, Vlahovic's agent has received higher requests than the initial agreement, putting doubts in the minds of Fiorentina bosses.

- Free agent Serge Aurier is very close to joining La Liga outfit Villarreal, as has been reported by L'Equipe. The Ivory Coast international has been without a club since being released from his contract at Tottenham Hotspur, but is said to already be in Spain to discuss the final details of a deal with last season's Europa League winners.

- Internazionale are willing to pay Ajax to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana so that he can settle in properly, rather than waiting until the end of the season to sign him for free, according to Calciomercato. The plan is for the Cameroon international to take over from Samir Handanovic, and while that won't happen straight away, the feeling is that a move to Italy could prepare the stopper ahead of next season. To make this happen, the Scudetto winners would need to find a new home for Ionut Radu, as well as coming to an agreement with the Eredivisie champions.

- Roma are looking to renew the contracts of Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante and Nicolo Zaniolo, as has been reported by Calciomercato. All three of them already have deals that run until 2024, but after Tammy Abraham's arrival and Lorenzo Pellegrini's new contract, they are making a move to ensure that Jose Mourinho doesn't lose any of the trio after Roma have seen their stars leave in the past.