The stellar play of Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku hasn't gone unnoticed at Europe's top clubs. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Elite trip chasing Leipzig's Nkunku

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in a potential move for RB Leipzig playmaker Christopher Nkunku.

According to FootMercato, several European clubs have their eyes on the 23-year-old after impressing in both the Champions League and Bundesliga.

Real Madrid are said to be on good terms with the midfielder's agent, who also represents David Alaba. Alaba made a move to Los Blancos in the summer from Bayern Munich and it could help persuade the representatives in a move to Spain. The agent is said to be very keen on a move for the player next summer if the chance arrives, adds the report.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is also said to be interested in the former France youth international, who he once managed when the player was a youngster at Paris Saint-Germain. Fellow Premier League side Manchester City are also intrigued in a potential move, seeing up close in their Champions League group just how effective he can be.

Nkunku has impressed in both the league and Europe this season, scoring four times in just two games in the Champions League. A hat trick against potential suitors Man City at the Etihad put the home side on notice, but it wasn't enough to stop them slipping to a 6-3 defeat.

In the Bundesliga, his record of four goals and two assists in seven games has potentially justified his move away from PSG and may put him on the radar of the senior France national team.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AS Roma and Internazionale are set to battle it out over the transfer of Harry Winks in January, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old is said to be looking for an exit in the winter transfer window, playing just 60 minutes of football under new Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

- Liverpool are eyeing a move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, writes journalist Ekrem Konour. The Seagulls are said to want roughly €35 million for the 25-year-old with the Reds reportedly willing to match the valuation.

- Juventus are hoping to add Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their central ranks at the club. According to Calciomercato, the Old Lady are hoping to bolster their midfield and will involve Weston McKennie in any potential deal.

- Manchester United are considering a move for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, says Calciomercato. The 28-year-old is of interest to United as uncertainty continues surrounding Paul Pogba's contract and Donny Van de Beek's desire to move from the club.

- PSG have been linked with a move for Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne as his long-term future at the club is in doubt. According to Le10Sport, the Parisians are on the trail of the 30-year-old as his contract expires in the summer with talks no closer to concluding between Insigne and Napoli.