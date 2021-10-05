Memphis Depay speaks about having "no regrets" regarding his transfer to Barcelona over the summer. (1:57)

TOP STORY: Sterling open to Camp Nou switch

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling would be open to a move to Barcelona in January, according to Sport.

The LaLiga club reportedly attempted a move for the 26-year-old in the summer, proceeding with a late loan move in the window.

Whilst the attempt broke down in the final week of the window, there is confidence they can secure a deal in the winter as the club have kept in dialogue with Sterling's camp.

The winger is said to have a high wage, but the Catalan club are willing to pay as it navigates through financial turmoil.

Sterling is said to want a move away from the Etihad in the search of more regular first team football. The England international has seen a reduction in his influence and starting space at the club over the past year, with the signing of Jack Grealish emphasising the strength in depth the club have in the wide areas.

Barcelona have struggled somewhat in scoring goals, not helped by the injury of former teammate of Sterling's, Sergio Aguero.

Barca have only managed to score 11 goals this season, compared to frontrunners Real Madrid who have scored double that with 22 so far. With the club in 9th place in the table, an addition or two could help them compete yet again.

Raheem Sterling is open to a move to Barcelona in search of more playing time. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

- According to Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona have stalled in discussing new deals with three of their playing squad due to financial restrictions. The contracts of Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto have all hit a standstill due to their finances but the club still expect new deals to go through. All three players are set to become free agents in the summer if no action is taken.

- After the renewal of Lorenzo Pellegrini's contract, AS Roma are turning their attention to tying down other important squad members. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Jose Mourinho is set to offer new deals to Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini and Nicolo Zaniolo.

- Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a potential move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger amid talks surrounding the player's contract. According to the Daily Express, Spurs are one of four sides who are monitoring the 28-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer and has publicly discussed the Blues and their offer of a new deal.

- Roma are monitoring the potential signing of Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach, according to Calciomercato. The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and whilst the Bundesliga club have offered him a renewal, the 24-year-old is yet to accept a proposal. With a reduced wage bill thanks to moving players on, Roma believe they could land the midfielder.

- AC Milan are set to offer forward Rafael Leao a new contract as his influence has grown at the Serie A club. According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri received offers for the 22-year-old in the summer, but held off any suitors and have seen him turn in good performances this season. As a result, they are set to offer a new deal, with the current one running out in 2024.