The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings.

TOP STORY: PSG join chase for Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is in talks over a new contract with the club, however journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Paris Saint-Germain were interested in the winger in the summer and may move again if they were to replace Kylian Mbappe.

On the Rio Ferdinand Presents Five Youtube channel, Romano provided an update on the 29-year-old's current situation, stating: "Salah is still in negotiations with Liverpool. From what I'm told, he loves Liverpool, the fans, the city, everything. But there is no agreement yet for a new contract. We should keep an eye on some clubs this summer if players leave like Kylian Mbappé. But until next summer, Liverpool's priority will be to extend Salah's contract."

The Egypt international is out of contract in 2023, with the Reds keen to get their top stars to sign new deals in order to avoid a similar situation to Georginio Wijnaldum, who switched Anfield for Parc de Princes on a free transfer this summer.

The Parisians are dealing with a contract dispute of their own, as 22-year-old forward Mbappe's deal runs out in 2022. The France international was the subject of a some late bids from Real Madrid on transfer deadline day, the last of which was for €200m, and with a contract not yet sorted, he could be on his way out of the club.

As a result of late interest from the LaLiga side, PSG had thought about Salah as a potential replacement, with Romano stating: "From what I am told, PSG were studying the possibility of recruiting Salah early in the summer, in June, if Mbappe was sold to Real Madrid. They were prepared to do something big, and they wanted to try it out with Salah."

08.52 BST: Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, said her son is in talks to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain following a summer of intense interest from Real Madrid.

Mbappe, 22, can sign for a new club on Jan. 1, as he will be a free agent next summer, and Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Tuesday he is optimistic in securing the forward's signature on a pre-contract next year.

However, in an interview with Le Parisien, Lamari said her son is in negotiations over a new deal.

"We are talking right now with PSG and all is well," Lamari said when asked about her son's future. "I spoke last night with [PSG sporting director] Leonardo. Will we reach a solution? One thing is clear. He is going to give everything until the end to win the Champions League."

08.00 BST: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be reluctant to let Donny van de Beek leave Manchester United in January even if the midfielder's prospects at Old Trafford do not improve, sources have told ESPN;s Rob Dawson.

Van de Beek has started two of United's 10 games so far this season and has played just five minutes in the Premier League. The lack of playing time has cost the 24-year-old his place in Louis van Gaal's latest Netherlands squad -- prompting further speculation the former Ajax man could look to move in the January transfer window after a proposed move to Everton collapsed on deadline day.

Sources have told ESPN that Solskjaer is prepared for Van de Beek to push to leave in January if he continues to be overlooked, but the Norwegian is keen to keep his squad together for the entire season before making decisions on fringe players next summer.

Solskjaer has admitted privately he "overplayed" key players at the end of last season and wants to avoid a similar situation this term. Van de Beek and other squad players have been assured there will be enough games to go around this season but there is an acceptance that the early exit from the Carabao Cup has made it more difficult.

Van de Beek started 15 games last season -- his first in England following a £40m move from Ajax in 2020 -- with seven coming in either the Carabao Cup or FA Cup. He has started only four leagues since his arrival nearly 14 months ago.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Juventus have set a valuation of €30m for midfielder Weston McKennie as the club look to move the player on. According to Calciomercato, the USMNT midfielder is free to leave the Serie A club in January, with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing a potential move.

- Napoli have made the decision to extend the contract of captain Lorenzo Insigne after reported indecision over offering a new deal, according to Calciomercato. The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer, having spent his whole career with the Serie A side. While there was uncertainty over a renewal, extra cash reserves are said to have been found to fund one.

- Despite reports of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana agreeing a move to Internazionale, Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are also interested in the Cameroon international. The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and it has been made public that a new deal with Ajax will not be signed. Onana spent his youth playing at Barca's La Masia academy and could well make a return to Spain.

- Inter have opened talks over a new contract for midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old's deal lasts until 2024, so the San Siro outfit don't view a new agreement as urgent, but they wish to reward the Italy international's growing influence at the club.

- Leeds United are eyeing a move for Espanyol wonderkid Mateo Joseph, writes LaGrada. The youngster has refused to sign a new deal with the Spanish club with his current deal only lasting another year. Leeds are said to be closing in on an agreement of €1m to sign the forward, with Espanyol refusing to let him go if a club cannot meet that valuation.