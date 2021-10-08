The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Barca create shortlist to bolster midfield

After missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum, who opted to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, Ronald Koeman still wants a new midfielder at Barcelona, as has been reported by Sport.

The idea is to bring in somebody who is intense in both boxes, providing an attacking threat and fighting spirit, who can complement Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in the middle. The need for somebody of this ilk was only worsened by Ilaix Moriba's departure to RB Leipzig in the summer window, and it is suggested that the Blaugrana have four midfield targets.

Having struggled for playing time at Manchester United, could Donny van de Beek get his career back on track at Barcelona? Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images

The first is Tanguy Ndombele, who has failed to hold down a place at Tottenham Hotspur and offered himself to Barca during the summer. Then there is Internazionale's Marcelo Brozovic, whose contract comes to an end in 2022, while AC Milan's Franck Kessie is also an option whose contract expires at the same time and has not yet come to an extension agreement.

While the final player doesn't necessarily fit the profile of a more physical midfielder, Barcelona are also showing an interest in Donny van de Beek, who has struggled since moving to Manchester United, managing just 141 minutes in all competitions so far this term.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus will look to move for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in January, with the aim being to find new homes for Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie in order to facilitate the move, reports Calciomercato The Old Lady have long been linked with the France international, and seeing him in UEFA Nations League action against Belgium hasn't dampened their interest. While McKennie has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, Juve could attempt to include him as part of a swap deal for the 21-year-old.

- AS Roma have a plan to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria during the January transfer window, according to Calciomercato. Jose Mourinho is said to feelhe is missing a powerful midfielder after missing out on Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the summer, with his fellow Switzerland international deemed the perfect alternative.

- Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry is expected to soon sign a contract extension with the Bundesliga champions, according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that the Germany international has a verbal agreement at the final stages and it will only be a matter of time before the paperwork is completed.

- Two key men for Lazio, striker Ciro Immobile and Francesco Acerbi, have signed new contracts with the club, according to Calciomercato. Immobile has reportedly signed to stay until 2026, while Acerbi's deal runs until 2025, which will keep them with the club until they are 36 and 37 years old, respectively.

- Manchester United could recall Facundo Pellistri from his loan deal with Alaves due to a lack of game time, as has been reported by Goal. The 19-year-old has made just one LaLiga start and is yet to reach 200 minutes this term, which has caused frustration due to other clubs, including Club Brugge, having shown interest in signing the Uruguayan on loan in the summer. If he does return, the Red Devils could either loan him out again or keep the youngster at Old Trafford.