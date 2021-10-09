Transfer Talk: Liverpool look to Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele with Federico Chiesa untouchable

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Reds turn to Dembele with Chiesa out of picture

Liverpool are considering a move for Ousmane Dembele, with hopes of acquiring the Barcelona star on a free transfer.

That's according to Team Talk who writes that the Reds will begin their approach in January for the France international, who will have just six months remaining on his current deal with Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp's side were previously linked with Federico Chiesa, but as revealed by Fabrizio Romano earlier on Saturday, Juventus deem the Italy star as untouchable, making that difficult to pursue.

And while Barcelona were keen to tie the 24-year-old down to fresh terms, talks between Dembele and the LaLiga club have stalled, which has seen a queue of interest beginning to form for the winger who joined Camp Nou for £135.5million back in 2017.

PAPER GOSSIP

- The list of names linked with a move to St. James' Park is growing with reports that Newcastle United have made Kalidou Koulibaly a priority signing in January. That's according to Football Insider, which writes that the new board see the Senegal international as a leading star at centre-back and an ideal first marquee signing. The 30-year-old was linked with Manchester United in the summer.

- Paris Saint-Germain are looking to add further depth to the attack with Lorenzo Insigne on Leonardo's wishlist. Le 10 Sport writes that the Ligue 1 club will consider a move for the Napoli star in the summer, with the hopes of securing a free transfer. The 30-year-old has been in talks over a possible renewal on his current terms that expire at the end of the season, but the Italy international could now have a decision to make with one of Europe's top clubs interested in his signature.

- Juventus are interested in acquiring Donny van de Beek, according to Corriere Dello Sport. The Manchester United midfielder has struggled to find regular first-team minutes at Old Trafford, and with the Turin side looking to strengthen for a long-term project, the Netherlands midfielder is seen as a possible option in the January transfer window.

- Giacomo Bonaventura is edging closer to a new contract with Fiorentina, Corriere Dello Sport has revealed, with the Viola extending the midfielder's current terms while exercising the option for one more season. The 32-year-old has been a key part of the midfield this season, with a number of impressive displays that have seen him score one goal and assisting two in the Serie A this season.

- Denis Zakaria has turned down Borussia Monchengladbach's latest contract offer, according to Nicolo Schira. The Switzerland international has been linked with a move to AS Roma in the last week and it looks as though the 24-year-old could be heading for the exit once his current deal expires in the summer.

- The Mirror exclusively reports that Mike Ashley is considering buying Derby County. The former Newcastle United owner is already looking to move back into football after a £305 million deal went through last week to transfer the ownership of the Tyneside club. And with Derby County in administration, the football owner could look to acquire the club at a cut-down price.