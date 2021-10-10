Transfer Talk: Bayern eye Barcelona's De Jong, Dest, Pedri, Ter Stegen

Julien Laurens and Alejandro Moreno can't believe that Barcelona president Joan Laporta would admit publicly that he had hoped Lionel Messi would play for free. (2:08)

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Bayern eye Camp Nou quartet

With Barcelona currently battling through a financial crisis at the club, Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring the situation with their eye on a few possible transfers.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Bundesliga club are yet to make a serious move for anyone, however they have shown interest in the likes of Marc Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest and Pedri.

All four players have been on Bayern Munich's radar in the past, with the Bavarian club battling with Barcelona for Dest and eventually losing out to the Spanish club.The United States international right-back opted for the Camp Nou in 2020, joining from Ajax Amsterdam for just under £20 million.

Goalkeeper Ter Stegen has been linked in the past as a possible successor to Manuel Neuer, even at the age of 35.

De Jong was also linked with a move to Germany, reportedly a target for the club in 2018. He then joined the Catalan club in 2019 as another who switched from Ajax.

Pedri was a potential loan target for Bayern in the summer, with the club very interested in the youngster. The 18-year-old has become an important player for both his club and country. He made 56 competitive appearances for Barcelona in a year, also making ten appearances for Spain having only made his debut in March this year.

Frenkie de Jong is among a group of Barcelona players being monitored by Bayern Munich. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are looking to move on midfielder Aaron Ramsey this January with Newcastle United eyeing a potential move. According to Calciomercato, the Wales international turned down a move back to the Premier League in the summer but has changed his mind and will leave the Italian side in January. Fresh off their sale to a Saudi Arabia-led group, the Magpies are looking to revamp their side.

- Barcelona have been linked with a move for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in recent weeks and Sport claim a move for the winger is dependent on the future of Ousmane Dembele. The report states that Ronald Koeman's side will plan for the England international if Dembele refuses to sign a new contract, with his expiring next summer.

- Torino striker Andrea Belotti is out of contract in the summer and Calciomercato reports that the forward will turn down a new contract to pursue a move to AC Milan. The 27-year-old has scored 106 goals in 231 appearances for Torino, however a move to Milan is his current priority.

- Chelsea have struck an agreement with defender Andreas Christensen over a new deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 25-year-old is one of four defenders out of contract with the Blues in the summer, alongside Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva. Two clubs had shown interest in the Denmark international, but his stay at Stamford Bridge looks like it could continue.

- Arsenal are eyeing a shock return for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Sun. The 28-year-old switched north London for Liverpool in 2017 for £35m but could be set to join the Gunners again as he slips down the pecking order at Anfield.