Salzburg ace Karim Adeyemi could soon be trading Austria's top flight for Germany's.

TOP STORY: Bundesliga clubs to battle for Adeyemi

FC Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi will choose to join either Borussia Dortmund or RB Leipzig in the summer, as has been reported by Sky Sports Deutschland.

This comes despite some of Europe's top clubs, including Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both showing real interest in signing the 19-year-old prodigy.

The report says the youngster is looking for a foothold to play in his native Germany and could follow Erling Haaland's path of using Dortmund as place to acclimatise himself to the Bundesliga.

The move to either Dortmund or Leipzig could be used as an eventual springboard to Bayern as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski whenever the Poland striker moves on.

Haaland seems likely to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Adeyemi's camp believes that he can get plenty of game time there next season, adds the story.

However, Leipzig and Salzburg are closely linked, and the two clubs are already said to have discussed a move.

Adeyemi is seen as one of the most exciting attackers in Europe and already has 11 goals and two assists from 16 appearances across all competitions this season -- including two goals in the Champions League group stages.

08.48 BST: There are plenty of managers being linked with replacing Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager across a range of newspapers in the UK, but one thing is clear: they all predict a change in the St James' Park hotseat soon.

Last week a Saudi Arabia-led takeover of Newcastle was completed with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, buying the Premier League club in a deal worth just over £300m.

The Sun reports that former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is a leading contender to took over on Tyneside, nine months after he was fired from his post at Stamford Bridge and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and former Dortmund coach Lucien Favre all being considered to replace Bruce, who is reportedly set to be relieved of his duties this week and is in line for an £8m payoff.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph has linked ex-RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick with the post, while The Times claims that Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez is one of the frontrunners to replace Bruce.

08.00 BST: Liverpool defender Ben Davies plans to return to the club in the summer when his loan at Sheffield United as he still hopes to build his career at Anfield, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Davies joined Liverpool in January in a £500,000 transfer from Championship club Preston North End as cover for Liverpool's many defensive injuries last season, but did not make a single appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Despite that, the 26-year-old wants to return to Merseyside for preseason, to see if he still has any prospect of being part of the squad for the 2022-23 season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona don't trust the agent for Ousmane Dembele, feeling that he will try to get the winger to leave for free rather than renewing his contract, as has been reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Frenchman's current deal culminates in the summer of 2022, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool having shown interest in signing him. The belief is that Dembele, who returned to Barca training on Monday after months on the sidelines following surgery, is keen to stay while his agent is already talking to other clubs.

- According to Sky Sports, Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is weighing up his options and is not currently in discussions with the Londoners about a contract extension, though staying put remains viable. The Germany international's current deal comes to an end in the summer of 2022, meaning he will be free to discuss a potential move with foreign clubs in January. It is reported that up to six of Europe's top clubs are willing to offer him a contract.

- Club Brugge attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, who scored for Belgium against Italy in the UEFA Nations League, is receiving plenty of interest, according to Calciomercato. The Italian outlet says that Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan want to sign the 20-year-old, while Premier League pair West Ham United and Everton are also looking at him.

- Manchester United will consider a cut-price £15 million deal to teams for Jesse Lingard if he continues to refuse a contract extension, according to The Sun. The England international has struggled for starts and his deal comes to an end upon this season's culmination. The 28-year-old has been offered a new contract worth £135,000-per-week, but wants assurances that he'll get game time.

- Free agent Sergio Romero is expected to sign his contract at Venezia tomorrow, as has been reported by Fabrizio Romano. The former Manchester United goalkeeper had a medical today and needs the final details fixed before joining the Serie A outfit. Chelsea were considering the Argentine before signing Marcus Bettinelli.