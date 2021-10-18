The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Barca see Isak as Haaland alternative

Barcelona are interested in Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The Catalonian club are eyeing a move for the 22-year-old as a cheaper alternative for Erling Haaland in an attempt to add more firepower in the striking department.

Haaland, 21, is available in the summer through a £75 million release clause that has put a lot of Europe's top clubs on alert for a potential move. While Barcelona were a club interested, it is reported that their current financial situation would prevent a move for the Norway international.

Just a year older at 22, Isak has shown his strength in LaLiga with Real Sociedad, who reached the top of the table at the weekend with victory over Mallorca. He has struggled to score this season, interfered by a hamstring injury, he has scored 34 goals for Sociedad since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

A potential move could occur as Barcelona made room in their wage budget, moving on the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Miralem Pjanic. Reports claim that such movements would give the club some more room to work some arrivals in either the January window or next summer.

Another player who has been linked with the club is Raheem Sterling on a potential loan, as Ronald Koeman's side look to step up their scoring in front of goal in the upcoming windows.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are considering Ansu Fati as a possible replacement for Raheem Sterling, if the England international leaves. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Pep Guardiola's side view the 18-year-old as a potential successor to Sterling. The winger has one year left on his deal with the club holding an option for an extra two-years, however they have recently opened negotiations for an extension.

- Manchester City are set to reach a verbal agreement over a contract extension with midfielder Phil Foden, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.The prolific 21-year-old has seen a rise in his game time and influence at the club and will reportedly be rewarded with a new deal until 2027 with an increased salary.

- Borussia Dortmund have decided upon Sebastien Haller as the successor to Erling Haaland next season according to Calciomercato, in the likely event that the Norwegian leaves the club next summer. The ex-West Ham United striker has impressed since his switch to Ajax, scoring five goals in two Champions League appearances and is on the radar of the Bundesliga club.

- AC Milan are interested in a deal for Marseille's Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer in the summer, writes Calciomercato. The midfielder would be a potential replacement for Franck Kessie, who could leave the San Siro on a free transfer himself this summer. It's reported that there would be an agreement over the contract due to talks already held, but the Serie A club would have to fend off Premier League interest.

- Juventus, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are all eyeing a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain's Mauro Icardi, says a report in Gazzetta dello Sport. The 28-year-old has struggled to break into the frontline in the French capital since his move, made even harder by the introduction of Lionel Messi. His current deal lasts until 2024, but he could move on sooner with all three clubs interested in the striker.