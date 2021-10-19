Transfer Talk: Juventus seek late swoop for Barcelona's Ansu Fati

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Juve seek late swoop for Fati

Juventus are ready to offer a "mind-boggling" salary offer to tempt away Ansu Fati away from Barcelona, according to Calciomercato.

The 18-year-old has been locked in contract negotiations with the Blaugrana, and despite Barça coach Ronald Koeman saying there are positive talks, a late move from Turin could see the Serie A club force the LaLiga winger to delay signing new terms at Camp Nou.

Sources have told ESPN that several top European clubs have reached out to Ansu's agent, Jorge Mendes, but the Spain international has made it clear he wants to remain at Barca.

Sources added that the player's new deal will include a staggered salary which increases each season as Barca continue to fight the financial effects of the pandemic.

Fati has recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff where he has already scored two goals in just 116 minutes of football, making him a priority extension for president Joan Laporta.

Ansu Fati is close to a new Barcelona deal, but will Juventus swoop in? David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

- Paris Saint-Germain are keen to try their luck with a move for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, reports Le 10 Sport. The French outlet writes that Leonardo wants to bring the Premier League star to the Parc des Princes, and could make an approach if PSG miss out on Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. Despite talks of a new contract, 29-year-old Salah is yet to pen a new deal, which expires in the summer of 2023.

- AC Milan are keen to extend midfielder Ismael Bennacer's contract, writes Nicolo Schira. The midfielder's deal isn't due to expire until 2024, but the club wants to remove the player's release clause of €50 million, as well as reward the 23-year-old with an increased salary. The new terms are set to see the Serie A star extend his stay at the San Siro until 2026.

- The race for Attila Szalai is heating up with Calciomercato reporting that both Juventus and Atletico Madrid are set to battle out in January for the signature of the highly-rated Hungary international defender. The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for Fenerbahce this season, with the centre-back attracting interest from some of Europe's top leagues.

- Mundo Deportivo writes that Barcelona may not be prepared to pay the asking price for Youri Tielemans. The Leicester City midfielder is reported to cost in the region of €55m, and with the current financial situation at Camp Nou restricting significant targets, the club could look to cool their interest in the 24-year-old who has begun the Premier League season in impressive form.

- Nicolo Schira has revealed that River Plate would be willing to allow Julian Alvarez to leave for a fee of €18m in January. Internazionale and AC Milan have been tracking the 21-year-old, who reportedly has a €25m release clause. More clubs could emerge as the Buenos Aires powerhouse seems set to cash in before the forward's contract expires at the end of 2022.