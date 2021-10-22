The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Arsenal looking at move for Leipzig's Nkunku

Arsenal have set their sights on RB Leipzig playmaker Christopher Nkunku, according to Calciomercato.

The 23-year-old has just under three years left on his deal at the Bundesliga club and has impressed with his four goals in three matches in the Champions League group stage. Indeed, he stole the headlines at the Etihad against Manchester City with an impressive hat trick -- despite his side losing 6-3.

Nkunku could join a list of transfers for the Gunners that saw them pay over £150 million last summer, signing Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

Despite their wealth in attacking talent, Mikel Arteta's side have struggled to score this season. They are the joint-fourth-lowest scorers in the Premier League with seven goals in eight games. Nkunku could help with that, bagging nine goals and four assists in 12 appearances across all competitions thus far.

The former France Under-21 international moved to Leipzig in 2019 from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for just over €12m and is now valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.

London rivals Chelsea have reportedly been interested in a move for the player, while Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a potential move.

LIVE BLOG

09.55 BST: The man credited with discovering Eden Hazard has said "he'll end up leaving Real Madrid" if he isn't made to feel like a key member of the team.

Lille academy director Jean-Michel Vandamme was involved in the winger's recruitment by the Ligue 1 club as a youngster back in 2005.

"He needs to feel a leader. Not a dressing room leader, but a technical leader," he told Diario AS on Friday. "He has to think he's important in the style of play. You have to give Eden the keys to the play. He needs it. If not he'll end up leaving Madrid."

Hazard, 30, is currently racing to be fit to take part in Sunday's Clasico -- having missed all Madrid's previous encounters with Barcelona through injury since joining from Chelsea in 2019.

08.52 BST: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the top European clubs growing increasingly confident of being able to secure a deal for Antonio Rudiger as his contract stalemate continues at Chelsea, sources have told ESPN.

Rudiger, 28, is in the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge but talks over an extension have reached an impasse.

Sources told ESPN that Rudiger is open to staying and Chelsea are keen on retaining his services but the two parties are some way apart in their valuations of a new deal.

The centre-back wants to more than double his £100,000-a-week wage but Chelsea have so far shown no willingness to increase his salary beyond £150,000-a-week.

08.30 BST: Erling Haaland will command wages of at least £30m if he leaves Borussia Dortmund for a new club next summer, sources have told ESPN, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid all in the race to sign the Norway forward.

Haaland, 21, can reportedly leave Dortmund at the end of this season if a club triggers his €75m ($87m) release clause at Signal Iduna Park. Sources have told ESPN the fee will be inflated by a significant payment to Haaland's representatives for brokering a deal.

ESPN has been told that senior figures from interested clubs have been made aware that Haaland expects a pay deal that would see him earn in excess of £500,000-a-week. ESPN has contacted the Haaland camp for a response to the figures.

Despite the potential cost of any deal to sign Haaland, who rejected a move to United during the 2019-20 winter transfer window by opting instead to join Dortmund from FC Salzburg, he remains a priority target for Europe's leading clubs.

play 1:22 Laurens: Benzema & Mbappe would be a perfect match at Real Madrid Julien Laurens details Karim Benzema's excitement at the possibility of playing with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Despite the club's financial troubles, AS reports that Barcelona are trying to work out a potential deal for Kylian Mbappe with creative financing. According to the report, the Catalan club believe they can make one big signing for the 2022-23 season. It states that they could pay a €90m transfer bonus for the France international, while Real Madrid are willing to part with only €50m.

- Chelsea are set to complete the contract renewal of defender Andreas Christensen, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Denmark international scored his first competitive goal for the Blues on Wednesday against Malmo and has become a key presence in their defensive setup.

- Manchester United are looking to offload four players in the upcoming January window, writes journalist Ekrem Konur. Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are all said to be free to leave in the winter as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins a clearout of his squad.

- AC Milan are on the trail of young Anderlecht talent Yari Verschaeren, reports Calciomercato. The Rossoneri are reportedly in contact over a possible move for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, whose deal with the Belgian club expires in 2024 and is valued at €10m.

- Torino are looking to offload striker Andrea Belotti in January to avoid losing him on a free in the summer. According to Tuttosport, the forward has rejected a new contract with his existing one expiring in the summer. For the Serie A side to avoid losing him on a free, they are looking at the winter market to move him on.