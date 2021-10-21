The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Arsenal looking at move for Leipzig's Nkunku

Arsenal have set their sights on RB Leipzig playmaker Christopher Nkunku, according to Calciomercato.

The 23-year-old has just under three years left on his deal at the Bundesliga club and has impressed with his four goals in three matches in the Champions League group stage.

The versatile attacking midfielder stole the headlines at the Etihad against Manchester City with an impressive hat trick -- despite his side losing 6-3 come full-time.

Nkunku could join a list of transfers for the Gunners that saw them pay over £150 million last summer, signing Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

Despite their wealth in attacking talent, Mikel Arteta's side have struggled to score this season. They are the joint-fourth-lowest scorers in the Premier League with seven scored in eight games. The former France Under-21 international could help with that, bagging nine goals and four assists in 12 appearances across all competitions thus far.

Nkunku moved to Leipzig in 2019 from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for just over £10m and is now valued at £42m, according to Transfermarkt.

London rivals Chelsea have reportedly been interested in a move for the player, while Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a potential move.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are set to complete the contract renewal of defender Andreas Christensen, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Denmark international scored his first competitive goal for the Blues on Wednesday against Malmo and has become a key presence in their defensive setup.

- Manchester United are looking to offload four players in the upcoming January window, writes journalist Ekrem Konur. Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are all said to be free to leave in the winter as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begins a clear-out of his squad.

- AC Milan are on the trail of young Anderlecht talent Yari Verschaeren, reports Calciomercato. The Rossoneri are reportedly in contact over a possible move for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, whose deal with the Belgian club expires in 2024 and is valued at €10m.

- Torino are looking to offload striker Andrea Belotti in January to avoid losing him on a free in the summer. According to Tuttosport, the forward has rejected a new contract with his existing one expiring in the summer. For the Serie A side to avoid losing him on a free, they are looking at the winter market to move him on.

- Despite the club's financial troubles, AS reports that Barcelona are trying to work out a potential deal for Kylian Mbappe with creative financing. According to the report, the Catalonian club believe they can make one big signing for the 2022-23 season. It states that they could pay a €90m transfer bonus for the France international, while Real Madrid are willing to part with only €50m.