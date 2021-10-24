Sid Lowe and Alejandro Moreno react to Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona and discuss if Los Blancos are the favorites to win LaLiga. (1:59)

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Roma eyes Madrid's Ceballos

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is interested in a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to El Nacional.

Los Blancos reportedly value the midfielder at €20 million and whilst his former club Real Betis are also said to be interested, they would be unwilling to match that pricetag.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is said to be keen on adding the Spain international to his squad as a "key" to his plans in the January transfer market.

Ceballos, 25, spent the past two seasons on-loan at Arsenal before returning to the Bernabeu this season. He joined up with Spain for the Olympics in the summer and suffered an ankle injury as his side went home with a silver medal.

He is yet to return to action following his injury and is expected to be back in mid-November.

Roma have put in a huge investment with the aim of a return to Champions League football, already signing Tammy Abraham, Rui Patricio, Matias Vina, Eldor Shomurodov, Roger Ibanez and Bryan Reynolds.

However, losses to Lazio and Juventus in the league have shown more reinforcements could be necessary whilst a 6-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League has also brought criticism onto Mourinho.

Dani Ceballos could be in Jose Mourinho's plans at Roma. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

- Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is in talks with four clubs over a potential move at the end of his contract according to reports. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, when speaking to WettFreunde, said that the Germany international is in talks with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus over a contract once his current deal ends in the summer.

- Chelsea are set to reward academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah with a new contract after making his way into the first-team. According to Football London, an agreement is close between the defender's representatives and the club over an extension, with his current deal ending in 2022.

- AC Milan are eyeing a move for Brest defender Romain Faivre, according to Calciomercato. The 23-year-old is said to prefer a move to the Rossoneri, however the Ligue 1 club isn't willing to move him on until the end of the summer rather than January, which Milan would prefer.

- After their battle in Serie A on Sunday, there could be another battle between Internazionale and Juventus off the pitch. According to Calciomercato, both clubs have identified Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Sampdoria's Mikkel Damsgaard as potential transfers for the future with both clubs willing to pursue a move for the players.

- Manchester City are ready to challenge AS Roma for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. According to Calciomercato, Pep Guardiola is eyeing a move for the 24-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer. Roma are hoping to add him to their ranks after missing out on Granit Xhaka in the summer.